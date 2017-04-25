Stone, Fichardt to represent SA at GolfSixes

Cape Town - Brandon Stone and Darren Fichardt will lead the South African charge at the European Tour's GolfSixes tournament in St Albans, England next week.

The inaugural tournament will see two-man teams from 16 different nations compete over six holes with six different personalities for a prize fund of €1 million (R14m).

SA-born and former England batsman Kevin Pietersen will take part as one of the six celebrities to keep fans at the venue and at home up-to-date with the action.

According to the European Tour website, GolfSixes follows an exciting team-focused match play format over two days, instead of the traditional four-day, 72-hole stroke play.

The teams will play in a Greensomes format, where they will select their best tee shot and then play alternate shots thereafter.

On Saturday, May 6, the teams will be split into four groups of four and the top two teams from each group progress to the knockout stages - the quarter-finals, the semi-finals, a 3rd/4th place playoff match and the final - all of which will be contested on Sunday, May 7.

England's Andy Sullivan and Chris Wood headline the event along with reigning World Cup of Golf champion, Thorbjørn Olesen of Denmark.



The South African team's preparations are already underway, as Rio Olympian, Stone, shared a picture of him and Fichardt on Twitter practicing for the event.

"Nice round with my #GolfSixes partner today. The newest, most innovative event on the @europeantour calendar. We are both beyond excited," wrote Stone.

The GolfSixes teams:

England: Chris Wood, Andy Sullivan

Thailand: Thongchai Jaidee, Kiradech Aphibarnrat

Australia: Sam Brazel, Scott Hend

South Africa: Darren Fichardt, Brandon Stone

Denmark: Thorbjørn Olesen, Lucas Bjerregaard

France: Alexander Levy, Grégory Bourdy

Spain: Pablo Larrazábal, Alejandro Cañizares

Wales: Bradley Dredge, Jamie Donaldson

USA: Paul Peterson, David Lipsky

Netherlands: Joost Luiten, Reinier Saxton

Belgium: Nicolas Colsaerts, Thomas Detry

Sweden: Johan Carlsson, Joakim Lagergren

India: S.S.P Chawrasia, Chikkarangappa S

Portugal: Ricardo Gouveia, José-Filipe Lima

Italy: Matteo Manassero, Renato Paratore

Scotland: Richie Ramsay, Marc Warren