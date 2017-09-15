Stalter leads KLM Open, poised for maiden title

Cape Town - Frenchman Joel Stalter claimed the clubhouse lead on day two at the KLM Open on Friday and has set his sights on a first European Tour victory.

According to the European Tour website, Stalter followed an opening 65 with a second round 67 to lie ten-under at the halfway stage.

He is one ahead of Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat with German Sebastian Heisele eight-under and Englishman Lee Westwood and Swede's Joakim Lagergren tied for fourth on seven-under.

Stalter, 25, made a promising start to his maiden European Tour campaign, making his first four cuts and finishing tied for seventh in South Africa.

However since then he has made only one weekend in his following eight events and failed to capitalise on sharing the halfway lead at the BMW International Open in June - fading to finish tied 51st.

Stalter currently lies 157th on the Race to Dubai Rankings.