Schwartzel headlines European Open

Cape Town - South Africa's top golfer Charl Schwartzel will headline the Porsche European Open at the Green Eagle Golf Course.

Schwartzel - the 2011 Masters champion - joins reigning PGA Championship winner Jimmy Walker, England's Chris Wood and Thailand's Thongchai Jaidee in Germany.



"Porsche always does a great job with this event and I am looking forward to teeing it up in Hamburg," Schwartzel told the European Tour website.

"I see the course is over 7,000 metres so it will be a true test and one of the longest we will play on tour all year."

Schwartzel, 32, will return to the tournament for the seventh time as he will look to add another trophy to his 11 European Tour titles.

He finished third at his year's Masters at Augusta National and wound up three strokes adrift of eventual winner, Spain's Sergio Garcia, who beat European Ryder Cup team-mate, England's Justin Rose, on the first playoff hole.

Schwartzel's play around the famed Augusta National saw him jump to 18th in the latest world rankings, the lone South African in the Top 20.

Naturally, he has found most of his European Tour success on home soil, which includes his continued domination of the Alfred Dunhill Championship that he won in 2016 for a fourth time since the 2005 season.

The Porsche European Open tees off in Hamburg from July 27-30.

