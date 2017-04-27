NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
European Tour

'Lights out' Levy leads in China

2017-04-27 14:44
Alexander Levy (Getty)
Related Links

Cape Town - Alexander Levy shot the lights out on the first day of the Volvo China Open to surge to the top of the leaderboard.

Levy made the most of placid conditions to card a majestic nine-under-par-63 at the Topwin Golf and Country Club.

His round contained nine birdies and no dropped shots.

The Frenchman’s shot making was quite magnificent. Certainly not the longest on the European Tour, Levy was extremely accurate with his short irons and wedges.

His putter was deadly too.

Levy is looking to become the first man to win the Volvo China Open twice and take his tally of European Tour wins to four.

"I played great," he said.

"I hit 18 greens today and had some good putts for birdie, two or three long putts that helped but I played well last week and I am enjoying being back here and at this golf course.

"I like the golf courses in China, the last one and this one, but the golf is different day after day and I will try my best this week to do like what I did today."

Pablo Larrazábal was one shot off the pace in second.

There are five players who are four shots off the pace in third. Those players are Dean Burmester, George Coetzee, Peter Hanson, Raphaël Jacquelin and James Morrison.

Read more on:    china open  |  alexander levy  |  golf
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Zurich Classic unveils new team format

2017-04-26 21:29

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Super Rugby: Weekend teams YES, an overseas-based SA team would beat the Boks, but... International rugby returns to Soweto ICC looks to end domination of 'Big 3' Bouchard urges life ban for 'cheater' Sharapova
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 9 Weekend soccer recap: 5 talking points Pacquiao declares 'I'm not done yet' Nadal shuts out 10th French Open talk Looks like Lions or bust for SA!

Vote

Will Tiger Woods win another Major title?

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane lauds the Kings and picks the Sharks to lose
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 