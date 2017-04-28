NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
European Tour

Larrazabal leads, SA's Frittelli sets course record

2017-04-28 13:43
Pablo Larrazabal (Getty)
Beijing - Spain's Pablo Larrazabal will head into the third day of the Volvo China Open in Beijing with a three-shot lead after signing for a 66 in the tournament's second round on Friday.

The current world No 106 has done well this season, attaining four top-15 finishes and tying for 11th at the Shenzhen International in southern China last week.

Tied for second behind him are France's Alexander Levy and South Africa's Dylan Frittelli, who recorded a course record 63 to reach 11-under.

Frittelli, 26, missed three of his first four cuts this season, but has upped his game of late, tying for fifth at the Shenzhen International.

His countryman, 30-year-old George Coetzee, shot 69 to tie with Belgian Thomas Detry for fifth at eight under.

Leading scores after the second round of the European Tour Volvo China Open at the Topwin Golf and Country Club in Beijing on Friday:

130 - Pablo Larrazabal (ESP) 64-66

133 - Dylan Frittelli (RSA) 70-63, Alexander Levy (FRA) 63-70

134 - Soomin Lee (KOR) 69-65

136 - George Coetzee (RSA) 67-69, Thomas Detry (BEL) 70-66

137 - Bernd Ritthammer (GER) 70-67, Dean Burmester (RSA) 67-70, Joost Luiten (NED) 68-69, Jaco van Zyl (RSA) 68-69

volvo china open  |  pablo larrazabal  |  golf
Spieth, Palmer on song at Zurich Classic

2017-04-28 07:02

