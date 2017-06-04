Italy's Paratore claims maiden title

Malm - Italy's Renato Paratore opened his European Tour account with victory on Sunday in the Nordea Masters at Malmo's Barseback Golf Club.

The 20-year-old Roman saved par after an errant drive on the 18th to card a fourth round 70, finishing with an 11 under par total of 281.

Paratore becomes the youngest player to win an EPGA title since his fellow Italian, Matteo Manassero, claimed the Castello Masters in 2010 aged 17.

Overnight leader Chris Wood, playing in the group behind, was on target to trigger a play-off but the Englishman had to settle for a share of second after pulling his tee shot on the last into the trees.

Forced to take a penalty and closing with a bogey Wood finished one shot behind with compatriot and title-holder Matt Fitzpatrick.

Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen and South Africa's George Coetzee, who surged up the leaderboard with a closing 66, shared fourth place on nine under.

Paratore was understandably ecstatic at his career breakthrough.

"I couldn't be happier now. This win means a lot to me. I was one behind the leader so I knew if I played well I could win and in these tough conditions I kept a good attitude until the end.

"The key points were on eight and nine where I made birdie to come back after a bit of a difficult start. I played more or less solid and the last three holes I managed three very good pars.

"It's big for my confidence because I was looking for this win the last year and now I've achieved that."

Wood, who started the final round one shot clear of Paratore and France's Benjamin Hebert, said of his closing 72: "It probably summarised how I felt with my game this week, a little bit scrappy with some really good stuff in there as well."

"Your flaws come out when you're under pressure.

"It's obviously disappointing but I'm sure after a couple of days I'll think it's some points on the board, should nudge me back in for the US Open."

Leading fourth round scores in the EPGA Nordea Masters at Barseback Golf Club in Malmo on Sunday (Gbr & Irl unless stated, par 73):

281 - Renato Paratore (ITA) 68 72 71 70

282 - Chris Wood 74 68 68 72, Matthew Fitzpatrick 73 70 71 68

283 - Thorbjorn Olesen (DEN) 72 70 70 71, George Coetzee (RSA) 73 71 73 66

284 - Matthieu Pavon (FRA) 74 69 74 67

285 - Jamie Donaldson 69 69 75 72

286 - Marcel Siem (GER) 74 73 71 68, Andrew Sullivan 73 71 73 69, Wang Jeunghun (KOR) 72 71 70 73, Nicolas Colsaerts (BEL) 73 72 72 69, Eddie Pepperell 70 74 71 71, Austin Connelly (CAN) 72 70 73 71, Benjamin Hebert (FRA) 70 71 70 75

287 - Alexander Levy (FRA) 74 72 68 73, Alex Noren (SWE) 75 70 71 71, Christofer Blomstrand (SWE) 74 72 72 69, Max Orrin 68 73 72 74, Lee Westwood 73 72 72 70, Bradley Dredge 69 74 74 70

288 - Niklas Lemke (SWE) 75 71 70 72, Ryan Fox (NZL) 75 72 71 70, Gregory Bourdy (FRA) 73 74 68 73, Jordan Smith 75 70 72 71, Scott Jamieson 73 71 74 70

289 - Jose-Filipe Lima (POR) 71 73 70 75, Li Haotong (CHN) 70 75 72 72, Julien Guerrier (FRA) 73 73 71 72, Henrik Stenson (SWE) 73 72 75 69

290 - S.S.P Chawrasia (IND) 71 73 71 75, Kristoffer Broberg (SWE) 73 72 71 74, Alejandro Canizares (ESP) 76 71 68 75, Richard Green (AUS) 72 71 75 72, David Lipsky (USA) 75 72 72 71, Nathan Kimsey 74 73 74 69