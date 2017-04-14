NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
European Tour

Havret eyes end to nine-year wait at Trophee Hassan II

2017-04-14 21:56
Golf (File)
Rabat - France's Gregory Havret opened a one-shot lead at the halfway stage of the Trophee Hassan II after posting a second successive 70 on Friday as he targeted a first title in nine years.

The 40-year-old, who won the last of his three European Tour titles in 2008, carded an eagle, four birdies and three bogeys to get to six under par.

It could have been better had he not carded back-to-back bogeys at the 17th and 18th.

"It's always a bit of a shame to finish like this -- bogey, bogey. It's obviously not the best but the rest was pretty good," Havret told www.europeantour.com

"This course is tough so you can't avoid mistakes all day long.

"So far, so good. I'm quite happy with the way it's been. I know more than anybody probably that the road is still long."

Dane Lucas Bjerregaard and South African Trevor Fisher were a stroke back on five under, one clear of Paul Dunne, James Morrison and Gregory Bourdy.

