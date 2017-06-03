Wood takes one shot lead in Malmo

Malm - England's Chris Wood leads the Nordea Masters by one shot after a third round 68 at the Barseback Golf and Country Club in Malmo on Saturday.

Wood began the third round four shots behind Jamie Donaldson but began brightly with a birdie on the first and another on the fifth.

A birdie on the par-five ninth took Wood to the turn in 34 and the 29-year-old followed it with four more before failing to get up and down from a bunker on the last.

"I've played nice all year without getting any results so in my mind it's a matter of time before I start getting some decent results," Wood told Sky Sports.

Wood came in only 49th in the defence of his PGA Championship title at Wentworth last week, but a fourth European Tour title on Sunday would secure the man from Bristol a place in the US Open.

The top 60 in the world rankings on June 12 will qualify for the year's second major at Erin Hills, with Wood currently 68th.

Italy's Renato Paratore and France's Benjamin Hebert are his closest pursuers in Sweden noe shot back with Denmark's Thorbjorn Olesen a shot further away in fourth following a double bogey six after a lost ball on the 18th.

Donaldson, who led by two shots after the first two rounds, fell off the pace with a 75 to fall three shots behind in a share of fifth with Max Orrin and Wang Jeunghun.

Leading third round scores of the EPGA Nordea Masters at Malmo on Saturday (GBR & IRL unless stated, par 73):

210 - Chris Wood 74 68 68

211 - Benjamin Hebert (FRA) 70 71 70, Renato Paratore (ITA) 68 72 71

212 - Thorbjorn Olesen (DEN) 72 70 70

213 - Max Orrin 68 73 72, Wang Jeunghun (KOR) 72 71 70, Jamie Donaldson 69 69 75

214 - Jose-Filipe Lima (POR) 71 73 70, Alexander Levy (FRA) 74 72 68, Matthew Fitzpatrick 73 70 71

215 - S.S.P Chawrasia (IND) 71 73 71, Alejandro Canizares (ESP) 76 71 68, Austin Connelly (CAN) 72 70 73, Eddie Pepperell 70 74 71, Gregory Bourdy (FRA) 73 74 68

216 - Alex Noren (SWE) 75 70 71, Kristoffer Broberg (SWE) 73 72 71, Niklas Lemke (SWE) 75 71 70, Graeme Storm 73 68 75

217 - Shiv Kapur (IND) 73 73 71, Matthieu Pavon (FRA) 74 69 74, Nicolas Colsaerts (BEL) 73 72 72, Jaco Van Zyl (RSA) 72 74 71, Julien Guerrier (FRA) 73 73 71, George Coetzee (RSA) 73 71 73, Li Haotong (CHN) 70 75 72, Andrew Sullivan 73 71 73, Sebastien Gros (FRA) 75 70 72, Sebastian Soderberg (SWE) 71 73 73, Jordan Smith 75 70 72, Bradley Dredge 69 74 74, Lee Westwood 73 72 72