France's 451-ranked Wattel wins first Tour title

Spijk - Frenchman Romain Wattel grabbed his maiden European Tour title with a one-shot victory at the Dutch Open on Sunday, as Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat faltered late on.

World number 451 Wattel carded a solid 69 to win on 15 under par for the tournament, as Kiradech paid the price for two double bogeys.

Kiradech went into the day with a one-shot lead over 26-year-old Wattel with Joel Stalter one further behind, but quickly slipped below both of his French playing partners.

Stalter played the front nine in four-under, while Wattel had three birdies in the first seven holes.

But Kiradech found himself with a one-shot advantage with four holes remaining, only to post a costly double bogey on the par-five 14th.

Wattel led by one going to the 18th, but Kiradech made a mess of the final hole en route to a second double bogey, leaving Wattel to tap in for par to claim the title.

Young Canadian Austin Connelly, who impressed at the British Open, birdied the last for a five-under 66 and second place, while former world number one Lee Westwood finished in a six-way tie for third.

Final-round scores from the Dutch Open at Spijk on Sunday (GBR/IRL unless stated; par 71):

269 - Romain Wattel (FRA) 69-67-64-69

270 - Austin Connelly (CAN) 71-67-66-66

271 - Eddie Pepperell 69-68-69-65, George Coetzee (RSA) 69-67-68-67, Justin Walters (RSA) 72-67-65-67, Lee Westwood 70-65-67-69, Sebastian Heisele (GER) 66-68-68-69, Joel Stalter (FRA) 65-67-69-70

272 - Chris Wood 70-69-68-65, Bernd Wiesberger (AUT) 66-69-71-66, Matt Wallace 68-68-69-67, Joakim Lagergren (SWE) 67-65-70-70, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (THA) 68-65-66-73

273 - Paul Dunne 74-68-65-66, Carlos Pigem (ESP) 72-67-68-66

274 - Jose-Filipe Lima (POR) 70-68-69-67

275 - Clement Berardo (FRA) 69-72-67-67, Matteo Manassero (ITA) 68-68-68-71, Richard Finch 66-67-72-70