NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
European Tour

France's 451-ranked Wattel wins first Tour title

2017-09-17 17:36
Romain Wattel (Getty Images)
Related Links

Spijk - Frenchman Romain Wattel grabbed his maiden European Tour title with a one-shot victory at the Dutch Open on Sunday, as Thailand's Kiradech Aphibarnrat faltered late on.

World number 451 Wattel carded a solid 69 to win on 15 under par for the tournament, as Kiradech paid the price for two double bogeys.

Kiradech went into the day with a one-shot lead over 26-year-old Wattel with Joel Stalter one further behind, but quickly slipped below both of his French playing partners.

Stalter played the front nine in four-under, while Wattel had three birdies in the first seven holes.

But Kiradech found himself with a one-shot advantage with four holes remaining, only to post a costly double bogey on the par-five 14th.

Wattel led by one going to the 18th, but Kiradech made a mess of the final hole en route to a second double bogey, leaving Wattel to tap in for par to claim the title.

Young Canadian Austin Connelly, who impressed at the British Open, birdied the last for a five-under 66 and second place, while former world number one Lee Westwood finished in a six-way tie for third.

Final-round scores from the Dutch Open at Spijk on Sunday (GBR/IRL unless stated; par 71):

269 - Romain Wattel (FRA) 69-67-64-69

270 - Austin Connelly (CAN) 71-67-66-66

271 - Eddie Pepperell 69-68-69-65, George Coetzee (RSA) 69-67-68-67, Justin Walters (RSA) 72-67-65-67, Lee Westwood 70-65-67-69, Sebastian Heisele (GER) 66-68-68-69, Joel Stalter (FRA) 65-67-69-70

272 - Chris Wood 70-69-68-65, Bernd Wiesberger (AUT) 66-69-71-66, Matt Wallace 68-68-69-67, Joakim Lagergren (SWE) 67-65-70-70, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (THA) 68-65-66-73

273 - Paul Dunne 74-68-65-66, Carlos Pigem (ESP) 72-67-68-66

274 - Jose-Filipe Lima (POR) 70-68-69-67

275 - Clement Berardo (FRA) 69-72-67-67, Matteo Manassero (ITA) 68-68-68-71, Richard Finch 66-67-72-70

Read more on:    european tour  |  dutch open  |  romain wattel  |  golf
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Leishman in command at BMW Championship

2017-09-17 06:44

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Bumbling Boks suffer worst Test defeat - ever! Dark day as Boks humiliated by All Blacks Bok ratings: Eish, back to Stone Age Boks lambasted by former greats As it happened: All Blacks 57-0 Springboks
WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 10 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership Smit: Why not rotate SA teams in PRO14? Pierre Spies chats to Sport24

Vote

Which of the 8 SA golfers at this year's US Open will fare best?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 