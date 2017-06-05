Former SA golf pro Vincent Tshabalala dies

Cape Town - Former South African professional golfer, Vincent Tshabalala, died at the age of 75 over the weekend, the SABC reported.

Tshabalala was barred from the South African Tour (now called the Sunshine Tour) for many years due to apartheid.

He instead played on the European Tour and rose to fame for winning the 1976 French Open.

Tshabalala also excelled in the European Seniors Tour and won two events on the South African Tour after the country lifted its racial restrictions.

His best result in a major was a tie for 56th in the 1977 Open Championship.