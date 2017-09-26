NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Fleetwood to miss British Masters for child's birth

2017-09-26 16:50
Tommy Fleetwood (Getty Images)
Newcastle - Race to Dubai leader Tommy Fleetwood will miss this week's British Masters in Newcastle for the possible birth of his child, while Andrew Johnston pulled out injured on Tuesday.

Fleetwood, 26, has elected to stay with his partner and manager Clare, who is soon to give birth to the couple's child.

"I wanted to give myself every chance of playing this week, but being there at the birth of your child is a special moment in anyone's life and I would not want to miss it," said Fleetwood.

"I look forward to returning to playing soon and hopefully I can have a strong end to the season and compete for the Race to Dubai title."

Fleetwood, who has won twice this season, currently leads the Race to Dubai by nearly one million points from Spain's Sergio Garcia, who is also playing the tournament hosted by former world number one Lee Westwood at Close House.

Johnston withdrew citing a shoulder injury - the same problem that forced the popular pro out of last month's PGA Championship following a first-round 78.

Johnston tweeted his disappointment: "Really gutted to be missing British Masters this week. Hope all goes well @WestwoodLee @SkySports hope to be back for Italy."

It has been a frustrating season for the 28-year old, who also lost out on retaining PGA Tour membership and will concentrate next year full-time on the European Tour.

