NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
European Tour

Fitzpatrick beats Hend in thrilling play-off

2017-09-10 18:25
Matthew Fitzpatrick (Getty)
Related Links

Crans-sur-Sierre - Englishman Matthew Fitzpatrick claimed his first win of the season by edging out Scott Hend on the third play-off hole of a dramatic European Masters in Switzerland on Sunday.

Fitzpatrick fired a fantastic final round of 64 to reach 14 under par overall, before Hend's capitulation on the players' third sudden-death trip down the 18th handed him a first victory since last year's Tour Championship.

Australian Hend, who lost to Alex Noren in a play-off at the same event 12 months ago, missed a six-foot putt for the title on the second play-off hole before falling apart minutes later.

"I'm delighted, it's one that I've always wanted to win," Fitzpatrick, who lost out by one shot to Danny Willett in 2015, told europeantour.com.

"I love playing this golf course, from the first ever year I came as an invite in 2014 it's one that has really stood out on my schedule and I always want to come back and play."

After the players had completed their weather-delayed third rounds in the morning at Crans-sur-Sierre, Hend held a three-shot lead over Paraguayan Fabrizio Zanotti.

But world number 48 Fitzpatrick, 23, looked to have carved out a tournament-winning lead as a trio of birdies on the back nine put him two clear with two holes remaining.

Hend, playing in the final group, found a birdie at the par-five 15th though, before Fitzpatrick bogeyed the penultimate hole to leave the pair tied at the top and headed for a play-off on the par-four 18th.

Both two-putted from 30 feet to take pars on the first sudden-death hole, before returning to the final tee box as the play-off was extended.

The 44-year-old Hend struck a magnificent iron shot to six feet from the pin, only to pull his putt for a third European Tour victory past the lip.

He had the wind knocked out of his sails by that poor miss, and dumped his next tee shot into a fairway bunker, before firing the ball against the grandstand behind the green.

Hend completely fell to pieces, with his next chip flying back over the putting surface and stopping only narrowly short of the water hazard.

Playing the last hole for the fifth time in the day proved a step too far for the Aussie, as his bogey allowed Fitzpatrick to tap in for the win.

Scores from the final round of the European Tour's European Masters at Crans-sur-Sierre Golf Club, Switzerland (par 70; GBR/IRL unless stated):

266 - Matthew Fitzpatrick 67-65-70-64, Scott Hend (AUS) 64-63-71-68 -- Fitzpatrick wins in play-off

269 - Tyrrell Hatton 64-71-68-66, Fabrizio Zanotti (PAR) 66-65-70-68

270 - Mikko Ilonen (FIN) 70-70-66-64

271 - Alex Noren (SWE) 70-67-68-66, Darren Fichardt (RSA) 65-63-74-69, Lee Slattery 75-62-68-66

272 - Andres Romero (ARG) 69-68-69-66, Thongchai Jaidee (THA) 65-66-74-67, Ryan Fox (NZL) 65-67-72-68, Wu Ashun (CHN) 69-69-66-68, Richard Sterne (RSA) 68-65-70-69, Duncan Stewart 65-70-68-69, Lucas Bjerregaard 68-67-67-70

273 - Daniel Im (USA) 66-68-73-66, Kiradech Aphibarnrat (THA) 69-69-69-66, Poom Saksansin (THA) 70-66-68-69, Alexander Bjork (SWE) 68-65-69-71

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Hend cools down but still leads in Switzerland

2017-09-10 06:39

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Rugby is fast becoming a thug’s game played by barbarians LIVE: Kevin Anderson v Rafael Nadal Bok ratings: Pieter-Steph, Siya light fire! Bok blow as Coenie returns home with broken arm As it happened: Wallabies 23-23 Springboks
Boks, Wallabies draw in Perth thriller WATCH: How Kevin Anderson made US Open final Anderson seeks place among SA sporting greats Nadal hails 'unbelievable' Anderson WATCH: Aussie teen strikes referee, gets 10-year ban!

Vote

Which of the 8 SA golfers at this year's US Open will fare best?

Latest Multimedia

Bok forwards v Wallaby backs - Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 