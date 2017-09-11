NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
European Tour

Els pulls out of KLM Open to stay in Irma-hit Florida

2017-09-11 14:46
Ernie Els (Getty Images)
Related Links

The Hague - Ernie Els has pulled out of the KLM Open golf tournament so he can stay with family and friends in Florida to deal with the fallout from Hurricane Irma.

Els said in a statement on Monday that his "first concern at the moment and the coming days is to support my family and our friends and staff at Els for Autism. We must be ready for the consequences of this terrible storm." 

Tournament organisers say the school that Els and his wife Liezl built for autistic children in southern Florida was forced to close as Irma bore down on the state over the weekend. 

Daan Slooter, director of the tournament that starts Thursday at The Dutch course in Spijk, says he understands Els' choice, "and we hope ... that the hurricane damage is not too bad and that everybody is safe."

Read more on:    klm open  |  ernie els  |  golf
NEXT ON SPORT24X

European Tour rings in changes to mobile phone policy

2017-09-11 13:47

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Kevin Anderson v Rafael Nadal 5 talking points: Wallabies v Boks Mallett: Jantjies errors proved costly Gutted yet pleased, Anderson hopes to build on loss Lambie set to leave SA for France
5 talking points: Wallabies v Boks All Blacks in Albany 'must-win' for Boks GALLERY: Anderson's history-making US Open journey Bok draw underwhelming or a sign of progress? WRAP: English Premiership

Vote

Which of the 8 SA golfers at this year's US Open will fare best?

Latest Multimedia

Laureus SA hosts star-studded summit in Mauritius
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
 

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 