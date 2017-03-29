NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Windies to host Afghanistan series in June

2017-03-29 21:24
West Indies
Related Links

St. John's - West Indies will play Afghanistan in three one-day and three Twenty20 internationals in June after failing to qualify for the Champions Trophy, the West Indies Cricket Board said on Wednesday.

The World T20 title-holders missed out on this summer's 50-over showpiece in England, to be held June 1-18, after dropping outside the top eight in the ICC rankings at the September 2015 cut-off.

"We are looking forward to welcoming the Afghans to the Caribbean for this short series," said WICB cricket operations manager Roland Holder.

"The series promises to be compelling, considering the result of the match between the two sides at the last ICC World Twenty20 in India, and Afghanistan's gradual improvement over the last few years."

He added: "It will also be an important series for our side, as they look to move up in the ICC World Rankings in the two formats, and continue their quest to qualify for the 2019 ICC World Cup in England and Wales."

Hosts England and the top seven other teams will go directly into the 10-team World Cup, with the remaining two places decided in a 2018 qualifying tournament in Bangladesh.

West Indies are ninth in the latest rankings.

They will host Afghanistan in the first of three T20 fixtures to be played in St Kitts on June 2, with the ODI series to follow in St Lucia and conclude on June 14.

Read more on:    west indies  |  afghanistan  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Anderson hopes for injury-free summer

2017-03-29 19:44

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Ex-Bok: Is Reinach’s inclusion a joke? Proteas 'saved by rain' as downpour seals series Rain helps Proteas secure R6.5m cash boost Div spots potential weakness in NZ rugby SA Rugby flexes muscles on Bosch
South African rugby NEEDS to host RWC 2023 Lorgat provides latest on T20 Global League Bulls: For starters, where’s the passion? CSA to have 'Fikile ban' overturned? Duminy’s thin ice … it’s cracked!

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane makes his Lions v Sharks pick
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has ruled himself out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand and England and Bangladesh. Should he just retire?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 