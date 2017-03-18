NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Windies name squad for Pakistan T20s

2017-03-18 15:50
Carlos Brathwaite (Gallo Images)
St. John's - The West Indies have announced a 16-man squad that will take on Pakistan in four T20Is that get underway at the end of March including a recalled Kieron Pollard.

Also earning recalls are spinners Sunil Narine and Samuel Badree as well as allrounder Lendl Simmons.

Batsman Jason Mohammed has earned a maiden call up to the T20I squad after an impressive ODI series showing against England recently.

Mohammed scored back to back half centuries against England and was one of the few players to enhance his reputation in a disappointing series defeat.

Dwayne Bravo is unavailable due to the injury he picked up while playing in the Big Bash League in Australia earlier this year.

Allrounder Andre Russell is not available for selection due to his one year ban handed down after he failed to make WADA aware of his location on multiple occasions.

Much like Mohammed, Jonathan Carter earns a call up to the T20I squad after having a decent series against England.

Johnson Charles and Nicholas Pooran have been axed from the squad after a string of poor performances.

West Indies

Samuel Badree, Carlos Brathwaite (captain), Jonathan Carter, Andre Fletcher, Jason Holder, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Sunil Narine, Veerasammy Permaul, Kieron Pollard, Rovman Powell, Marlon Samuels, Lendl Simmons, Jerome Taylor, Chadwick Walton, Keswick Williams

Match schedule

1st T20: March 26 -- Kensington Oval, Barbados

2nd T20: March 30 -- Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad & Tobago

3rd T20: April 1 -- Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad & Tobago

4th T20: April 2 -- Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad & Tobago

Mark Keohane: Sharks most impressive of SA sides
 
 
