Windies bowl against England in 3rd ODI

Bristol - West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and elected to field against England in the third one-day international at an overcast Bristol on Sunday.

Star batsman Chris Gayle was fit to open for the tourists after tweaking his right hamstring just before the toss in Thursday's no result clash in Nottingham, where rain meant only 2.2 overs were possible at Trent Bridge, with Kyle Hope making way for the Jamaica left-hander.

But paceman Kesrick Williams was ruled out due to a back problem, with leg-spinner Devendra Bishoo taking his place.

The cloudy conditions offered the prospect of early assistance for West Indies' quicks, with Holder saying at the toss: "We've brought Devendra Bishoo back into the team and hopefully we can make early inroads to help him in the middle overs.

"Batting-wise, we need to work the ball around better in the middle overs and keep wickets in hand."

England were unchanged as they sought to go 2-0 up with just two to play in this five-match series after winning the first ODI at Old Trafford by seven wickets on Tuesday.

"We would have bowled first too," said England captain Eoin Morgan.

"We're told the pitch is hard underneath and should play better than it looks.

"As a white-ball group, we've had a lot of time off between Test matches so there's no problem with motivation."

West Indies were wearing black armbands as a mark of respect for the victims of the recent hurricanes that have caused widespread devastation through the Caribbean during the past fortnight.

Teams:

England

Alex Hales, Jonny Bairstow, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan (capt), Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler (wkt), Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Adil Rashid, Liam Plunkett, David Willey

West Indies

Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Shai Hope (wkt), Marlon Samuels, Jason Mohammed, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder (capt), Ashley Nurse, Devendra Bishoo, Jerome Taylor, Miguel Cummins

Umpires: Simon Fry (AUS), Michael Gough (ENG)

TV umpire: Rod Tucker (AUS)

Match referee: Javagal Srinath (IND)