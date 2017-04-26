Whitaker displeased with Crane's lack of game time

London - England selector James Whitaker is displeased with the
amount of game time afforded to young legspinner Mason Crane at his county
Hampshire.
After a highly successful winter playing grade cricket in
Australia which culminated in his selection for New South Wales in the
Sheffield Shield Crane was expected to have a breakout season for the county.
He played a star role in the North vs South Series in the
UAE prompting huge excitement both in England and abroad.
Crane is yet to feature in the County Championship with
Hampshire preferring to play Liam Dawson as a lone spinner.
Speaking from Edgbaston where he announced the England squad
for the upcoming ODI series against Ireland and South Africa and the Champions
Trophy, Whitaker said: "It would have been good to see him play some
cricket this year already.
"But we have no control over the selection of the
Hampshire team.
"It is disappointing. Mason Crane is clearly a very
exciting young cricketer. He had a very exciting winter with some
opportunities."
Crane has been turning out for the second XI and claimed a
five wicket haul in Surrey's second string's second innings in a match that
concluded last Thursday with Hants second XI winning by seven wickets.
Talented young batsman Tom Alsop has played one match but
been left out of another two so far this season with the Hampshire team loaded
with three Kolpak players as the county seek to avoid a repeat of last season
where only Durham going into administration saved them from relegation.