NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Whitaker displeased with Crane's lack of game time

2017-04-26 11:53
Mason Crane (Supplied)
Related Links

London - England selector James Whitaker is displeased with the amount of game time afforded to young legspinner Mason Crane at his county Hampshire.

After a highly successful winter playing grade cricket in Australia which culminated in his selection for New South Wales in the Sheffield Shield Crane was expected to have a breakout season for the county.

He played a star role in the North vs South Series in the UAE prompting huge excitement both in England and abroad.

Crane is yet to feature in the County Championship with Hampshire preferring to play Liam Dawson as a lone spinner.

Speaking from Edgbaston where he announced the England squad for the upcoming ODI series against Ireland and South Africa and the Champions Trophy, Whitaker said: "It would have been good to see him play some cricket this year already.

"But we have no control over the selection of the Hampshire team.

"It is disappointing. Mason Crane is clearly a very exciting young cricketer. He had a very exciting winter with some opportunities."

Crane has been turning out for the second XI and claimed a five wicket haul in Surrey's second string's second innings in a match that concluded last Thursday with Hants second XI winning by seven wickets.

Talented young batsman Tom Alsop has played one match but been left out of another two so far this season with the Hampshire team loaded with three Kolpak players as the county seek to avoid a repeat of last season where only Durham going into administration saved them from relegation.

Read more on:    england  |  james whitaker  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Shah the star as Pakistan rout West Indies

2017-04-25 21:05

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Eben problem? What problem? Jake: An overseas 'SA XV' would beat Boks As it happened: Cape Town City 3-2 Kaizer Chiefs YES, an overseas-based SA team would beat the Boks, but... Div: Pieter-Steph is too slow for a flank!
5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 9 Weekend soccer recap: 5 talking points Pacquiao declares 'I'm not done yet' Nadal shuts out 10th French Open talk Looks like Lions or bust for SA!

Latest Multimedia

Beyond the River: How a friendship turned to gold
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who should open the batting alongside Dean Elgar in SA's four-Test series against England in July?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 