NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Watson to lead Bangalore in IPL opener

2017-04-05 11:45
Shane Watson (AFP)
Related Links

Hyderabad - Australian Shane Watson will lead the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Indian Premier League's opening match against the defending champion Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Bangalore's first-choice captain Virat Kohli, the Indian skipper, has already been ruled out of early stages of the tournament due to a right shoulder injury.

And stand-in skipper AB de Villiers will be rested in the opening match because of a back injury.

Coach Daniel Vettori said that de Villiers still has some "minor discomfort," but hopes the South African will play in Bangalore's next match against the Delhi Daredevils at Bangalore on Saturday.

The Challengers' 19-year-old batsman Sarfraz Ahmed could also miss the entire tournament after he sustained a leg injury during a practice session.

The Sunrisers, led by Australia Test opener David Warner, do not have any injury problems. But their key fast bowler Mustafizur Rahman will miss at least the first two IPL matches because of Bangladesh's one-day series against Sri Lanka.

Read more on:    ipl  |  shane watson  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Biff: No weak links in our ODI side

2017-04-04 22:00

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Coetzee: De Villiers comments 'not ideal' Cheetahs respond to Stransky's comments Biff: No weak links in our ODI side Paulse: You can never go wrong with a Kiwi, but... Stormers help out at Bok training camp
5 players will fly the SA flag at Augusta Coetzee: De Villiers comments 'not ideal' Grace not feeling any 'major pressure' Petition launched to save Cheetahs Overseas skipper a possibility for Boks

Latest Multimedia

Check how Mark Keohane did with his Round 6 picks
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who should open the batting alongside Dean Elgar in SA's four-Test series against England in July?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 