NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

War-hit Afghanistan ecstatic over Test status

2017-06-23 12:44
Afghanistan cricket fan (AFP)
Related Links

Kabul - Cricket-mad Afghanistan was euphoric after being awarded Test match status, a rare glimmer of good news amid rising insecurity, though many lamented the lack of sports infrastructure in the conflict-torn country.

Both Ireland and Afghanistan became cricket's 11th and 12th Test nations on Thursday following a unanimous vote by the International Cricket Council during its annual meeting in London.

"This achievement was a dream for Afghanistan and we have been yearning for this status," said Afghanistan Cricket Board chairman Atif Mashal, hailing it as a "historic achievement".

"We have been granted the full membership and the Test status, and I congratulate this news to the cricket board, and to the entire Afghan nation."

Afghan cricket has made rapid strides since the fall of the Taliban in late 2001, with the country's premier leg-spinner Rashid Khan making waves in T20 leagues including Indian Premier League this year.

The successes have brought much-needed cheer in a country beset by a wrenching conflict that has resulted in a record number of civilian casualties.

"For a nation like Afghanistan it is a huge and remarkable achievement, the entire nation will be celebrating," said Afghanistan Cricket Board chief executive Shafiq Stanikzai.

"Afghanistan... dared to dream that this would happen and today it has become a reality."

But many fans rued the lack of infrastructure - and security - to host international matches.

"Afghanistan does not have many cricket grounds that meet international standards and most importantly security to host games," said 24-year-old Kabul resident Mohammad Daud.

"It's a shame that we have got Test status but don't have the infrastructure to match."

Last year, Afghanistan's national team shifted its base from Sharjah in United Arab Emirates to Noida, Delhi, while India's former batsman Lalchand Rajput replaced Pakistan's Inzamam-ul-Haq as team coach.

There are also questions about how well Afghanistan will do in the game's longest format.

Unlike the sport's other major players, Afghanistan was never a colony of the British Empire. Instead many Afghans' first contact with the sport took place during the 1980s and 1990s, as refugees who had fled to Pakistan to escape the Soviet invasion.

Cricket struggled under the hardline Islamist Taliban, who viewed sports as a distraction from religious duties - and famously shaved the heads of a visiting Pakistani football team as punishment for wearing shorts.

But it has become hugely popular in the country since the regime was toppled in a US-led invasion in 2001.

Read more on:    afghanistan  |  icc  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Proteas spinner takes 14 wickets for Essex

38 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Fordyce attacked while on morning run Du Preez, Hougaard, Dreyer start for Boks Domingo on emergency flight back to SA Ex-Bok, Bulls No 8 dies Ellis Park on track to break crowd record
Spencer to join Mitchell at Bulls? De Villiers vows fightback after T20 rout Ex-Bok, Bulls No 8 dies Warburton benched, O'Mahony leads Lions Read returns, Ioane starts for All Blacks

Latest Multimedia

Springboks have won the hearts of South Africans - Mark Keohane
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who should open the batting alongside Dean Elgar in SA's four-Test series against England in July?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 