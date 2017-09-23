Von Berg stars against Bangladesh

Benoni - Shaun von Berg claimed four wickets to hamper Bangladesh on the final day of their three-day tour match that ended in a draw against a South Africa Invitation XI here on Saturday.

The leg-spinner claimed four for 77 as the visitors reached 235/9 at Willowmoore Park.

Sabbir Rahman followed his first-innings 58 not out with another half century after he top-scored with 67 (98 balls, 8 fours), while Imrul Kayes hit an attacking 51 (54 balls, 7 fours, 1 six).

Apart from Von Berg, there were also two wickets for Leus du Plooy (2/51).

Star opener Tamim Iqbal did not bat after suffering an injury scare in the first innings when he retired hurt following some discomfort in his right thigh. But he is expected to be fit for the first Test against the Standard Bank Proteas starting on Thursday.

Bangladesh had made 306/7 declared in their first innings, before the SA Invitation team replied with 313/8.

The match was the only warm-up game for Bangladesh ahead of the two-match Test series starting on Thursday.

