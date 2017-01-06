NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Voges returns for fourth stint at Middlesex

2017-01-06 20:51
Adam Voges (Getty)
London - Veteran Australian batsman Adam Voges will return to English county champions Middlesex for the 2017 season after the club announced he would be re-joining them for a third time.

The 37-year-old - a latecomer to Test cricket having only made his debut in 2015 - averaged over 60 in the 14 County Championship matches he played for Middlesex in three previous spells (2013, 2015 and 2016).

Voges, who has also played 31 one day internationals, will be available for 13 of Middlesex's County Championship matches and all eight One-Day Cup group games.

"Inviting Adam back was a simple decision," said Middlesex's director of cricket Angus Fraser.

"On each of the occasions he has been with Middlesex he has been outstanding in every way and he is just the sort of character I want playing for our club.

"In the past two seasons selection for Australia has reduced the amount of time he has spent with us but this season we expect to see far more of him."

