Cricket

Two extra T20s for Pakistan in West Indies

2017-03-05 08:21
Pakistan v West Indies (Getty)
St John's - Pakistan will play an additional two Twenty20 internationals on their tour of the West Indies which gets underway later this month and stretches through April and into May.

"Twenty20 is an exciting format and this is another opportunity for our fans to indulge in the thrilling atmosphere that surrounds these matches," said Roland Holder, the West Indies Cricket Board's manager for cricket operations.

The series between T20 world champions West Indies and Pakistan will start at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown on March 26 with three further games at the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on March 30, April 1 and 2.

Both teams will also play three one-day internationals and three Tests.

Read more on:    pakistan  |  west indies  |  cricket
AB: We're ready for the Champions Trophy

2017-03-04 22:30

