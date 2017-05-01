NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Ton-up Chase, Holder give West Indies edge

2017-05-01 06:45
Roston Chase (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Bridgetown - Roston Chase's second Test hundred and fine support from captain Jason Holder in a record unbroken partnership lifted the West Indies to 286 for six at stumps on the opening day of the second Test against Pakistan at Kensington Oval in on Sunday.

Called upon to repair yet another debacle at the top of the order after Holder chose to bat first, Chase's unbeaten 131 was characterised by calm assurance and elegant strokeplay after he came to the crease at 37 for three.

Even if he lived a bit dangerously, the skipper also played positively and will resume on the second day alongside Chase on 58, their partnership so far worth 132 runs and establishing a new record for the seventh wicket in Tests for the West Indies against Pakistan.

Chase has so far faced 207 deliveries in five hours at the crease, stroking 17 fours while Holder's innings has occupied 125 deliveries over three-and-a-half hours with eight fours decorating his knock.

On a surface offering very little assistance to the faster bowlers, the Caribbean team still managed to slip to 154 for six in mid-afternoon and at that stage it looked as if the tourists would have been well into their reply by the end of the day.

Opening bowlers Mohammad Amir and Mohammad Abbas claimed a wicket apiece in each of the first two sessions while Shadab Khan, selected for a Test debut in support of senior leg-spinner Yasir Shah, earned his first success in the shape of Shane Dowrich after Shah had accounted for Shai Hope.

"There was very little assistance from this pitch and we will have to come back even harder on the second morning to break this partnership," said Abbas, who had figures of two for 47 off 18 overs, at the end of the day.

"My experience of playing a lot of first-class cricket back in Pakistan would have prepared me for days like this."

Amir was the first to strike for Pakistan at the start of the day against a batting line-up surprisingly unchanged from the seven-wicket defeat in Jamaica.

Kraigg Brathwaite enjoyed a moment of good fortune when he was dropped at short extra-cover off Amir.

However the lapse did not prove costly for the visitors as Amir took the outside edge of the opener's bat in the same over to give a straightforward catch to wicketkeeper Sarfraz Ahmed.

Shimron Hetmyer, one of two batting debutants from a week earlier, faced just three deliveries before driving loosely at Abbas for Azhar Ali to take a sharp catch head-high at third slip.

Hope's struggle for runs continued when he was caught at the wicket off Shah, the leg-spinner extracting sharp turn off the first-day pitch and appearing to justify Pakistan's decision to give a debut to Shadab at the expense of their fastest bowler, Wahab Riaz

Kieran Powell, who batted through the morning session, departed on the resumption after lunch.

An lbw appeal off Amir with the batsman on 38 was ruled not out by on-field official Richard Kettleborough only to be overturned on review of the television replays.

Vishaul Singh's miserable start to his Test career continued with a low catch to Younis Khan at second slip off Abbas and Younis' secure pair of hands were again in evidence when Dowrich, on 29, pushed at a full length delivery from Shadab and the veteran made no mistake.

Read more on:    pakistan  |  west indies  |  roston chase  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Sri Lanka hire Donald as bowling coach

2017-05-01 06:30

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
S18: SA’s two-team sacrifice unjust? Mallett fumes over disallowed Cheetahs try Chris Cloete is Kings’ new domkrag New injury worries for Stormers Is reshuffling on the cards at the Bulls?
Sunderland relegated from Premier League Louw lashes ‘non-existent’ Stormers defence Anderson shows glimpses of best form Ilie Nastase says sorry All Blacks sweat after Read breaks thumb v Cheetahs

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane lauds the Kings and picks the Sharks to lose
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who should open the batting alongside Dean Elgar in SA's four-Test series against England in July?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 