Third Test preview: West Indies v Pakistan

Cape Town - After the West Indies remarkable fightback to win the second Test of the series both sides have it all to play for in the series decider set to get underway on May 10 in Dominica.

Windsor Park will host only the fifth Test in its history and will be the stage on which the West Indies will seek to prove that their win in Barbados was no fluke.

For Pakistan the last result was down to yet another final day collapse and would have brought back the ghosts of their spectacular implosion at the MCG against Australia.

Much of the second Test was a dour affair with scoring rates hovering between 2 and 3 runs per over and both sides will be looking for improvements in all areas of the game in particular the fielding.

For the hosts Shannon Gabriel personified the West Indies recovery as he had a shocking start to the Test bowling 6 no-balls in a day before recovering to put in a match winning performance claiming 5/11 in the second innings.

Another big plus from the second Test would have to be Shai Hope finally making good on his promise as a Test batsman registering his first fifty and falling narrowly short of a maiden ton for the Windies.

The West Indies batting still looks suspect and reliant on lower-order heroics from Roston Chase whose second Test century kept the West Indies in the game, but the same can be said for Pakistan who sport some world class batting talents in Babar Azam and veterans Younis Khan and Misbah-ul-Haq but need to find a way to prevent batting collapses.

Pakistan's bowlers have proven difficult for the West Indies to handle but it will be intriguing to see if leg-spinner Shadab Khan gets another run after an underwhelming Test debut.

This will be the big farewell for two legends of the game in Misbah and Younis and while that will motivate Pakistan to achieve their first series win in the Caribbean, the West Indies will not want to role over as they have a chance to claim their first series win over an established nation since 2005 with their last two series victories coming against Bangladesh.

Key Players

