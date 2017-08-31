The Oval evacuated after arrow attack

London - Police evacuated The Oval cricket ground in London on Thursday after a
bizarre arrow attack halted play in the match between Surrey and
Middlesex.
The arrow, reported to have a metal tip, landed near
the Surrey fielder Ollie Pope and close to the pitch during the County
Championship fixture.
The players alerted the umpires, who
promptly halted play, with fielders and batsmen running to the safety of
the changing rooms before a crowd of more than 1 000 spectators was
advised to take cover.
No one was injured and, according to a
statement issued by the Metropolitan Police, it is believed the arrow
was fired from outside The Oval in Kennington, south London.
"Police
were made aware at 16:35 on Thursday, 31 August of
reports that an arrow or crossbow bolt had been loosed into The Oval
cricket ground," said the police statement.
"Officers are on scene. The ground is in the process of a controlled evacuation.
"There are no reported injuries."
The statement added: "At this early stage it is believed that the object came from outside of the ground.
"There have been no arrests. We retain an open mind as to motive. Enquiries continue."
Pictures soon emerged on social media of Paul Baldwin, one of the match umpires, holding the pink-coloured bolt.
There
have been several high-profile terror incidents in Britain in recent
months, including one at London Bridge - just a couple of miles from
The Oval - on June 3 which killed eight members of the public and saw
the three attackers shot dead by police.
Scotland Yard, however,
said of the firing of an arrow into The Oval: "At this stage, the
incident is not being treated as terrorism-related."
The umpires
eventually decided the First Division match, already into its fourth and
final day, should be abandoned as a draw with neither side on top.
"Players have left the field after a crossbow bolt landed on the square," said Middlesex's Twitter feed.
"Understandably, after the earlier suspension of play, the game at The Oval has been abandoned with the game ending as a draw."
Earlier,
Surrey cricketer Stuart Meaker tweeted: "Well... we have just
officially gone off the field because a metal tipped arrow just landed
on the pitch!!"
A Surrey spokesperson told Britain's Press
Association news agency: "We were about to bowl the next ball and the
arrow appeared two pitches to the side of the pitch we're playing on at
the moment.
"The umpires took it out of the ground and got the players off as quickly as possible."