NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

The Oval evacuated after arrow attack

2017-08-31 19:20
Cricket bat and ball (Getty Images)
Related Links

London - Police evacuated The Oval cricket ground in London on Thursday after a bizarre arrow attack halted play in the match between Surrey and Middlesex.

The arrow, reported to have a metal tip, landed near the Surrey fielder Ollie Pope and close to the pitch during the County Championship fixture.

The players alerted the umpires, who promptly halted play, with fielders and batsmen running to the safety of the changing rooms before a crowd of more than 1 000 spectators was advised to take cover.

No one was injured and, according to a statement issued by the Metropolitan Police, it is believed the arrow was fired from outside The Oval in Kennington, south London.

"Police were made aware at 16:35 on Thursday, 31 August of reports that an arrow or crossbow bolt had been loosed into The Oval cricket ground," said the police statement.

"Officers are on scene. The ground is in the process of a controlled evacuation.

"There are no reported injuries."

The statement added: "At this early stage it is believed that the object came from outside of the ground.

"There have been no arrests. We retain an open mind as to motive. Enquiries continue."

Pictures soon emerged on social media of Paul Baldwin, one of the match umpires, holding the pink-coloured bolt.

There have been several high-profile terror incidents in Britain in recent months, including one at London Bridge - just a couple of miles from The Oval - on June 3 which killed eight members of the public and saw the three attackers shot dead by police.

Scotland Yard, however, said of the firing of an arrow into The Oval: "At this stage, the incident is not being treated as terrorism-related."

The umpires eventually decided the First Division match, already into its fourth and final day, should be abandoned as a draw with neither side on top.

"Players have left the field after a crossbow bolt landed on the square," said Middlesex's Twitter feed.

"Understandably, after the earlier suspension of play, the game at The Oval has been abandoned with the game ending as a draw."

Earlier, Surrey cricketer Stuart Meaker tweeted: "Well... we have just officially gone off the field because a metal tipped arrow just landed on the pitch!!"

A Surrey spokesperson told Britain's Press Association news agency: "We were about to bowl the next ball and the arrow appeared two pitches to the side of the pitch we're playing on at the moment.

"The umpires took it out of the ground and got the players off as quickly as possible."

Read more on:    cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Sublime Kohli powers big win for India

2017-08-31 19:04

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Kaizer Chiefs confirm shock death of goalkeeping coach Kolisi should be next Bok captain - Gary Gold Aussie 'prima donnas' humbled by Bangladesh Cheetahs name side for PRO14 debut match Boks v All Blacks tickets on sale at R950
Anderson has shot at deep US Open run So who aids Gibson on SA’s ‘bridge’? Why Cycle Tour isn’t shifted on calendar Kings name side for PRO14 opener v Scarlets Cheetahs name side for PRO14 debut match

Latest Multimedia

Boks send message to the world
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which team will you be supporting in the inaugrual T20 Global League?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 