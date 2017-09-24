Taylor ready to get 'stuck in' with Zimbabwe

The 31-year-old Taylor retired from international cricket after the
2015 World Cup to take up a Kolpak deal with English county side
Nottinghamshire.
The right-hander played a starring role as he helped Notts to the
One-Day Cup and T20 Blast titles this season but has made the decision
to return to his home country.
Taylor was undoubtedly Zimbabwe's best batter when he called it quits
two years ago but feels he has grown his game while playing in England.
Zimbabwe have a busy schedule ahead of them with a one-day series
against the Netherlands starting this week, a two-Test series at home
against the West Indies as well as a one-off Test in South Africa on
Boxing Day.
All those games will help the team build up for the 2019 World Cup
qualifiers set to take place in March next year and the timing of
Taylor's return could not be better.
"I believe my decision to go away has
helped me grow as a player and I'm sure I will come back a better
player," Taylor told Sports World.
"I'm really excited to get stuck in and work with the guys again and I
feel that Zimbabwe Cricket is heading in a positive direction again and
if I can add some value here and there, that will be great.
"I'm really looking to get back into the field and representing my
country in international cricket, which is the pinnacle for every player
and hopefully I can win matches for Zimbabwe again.
"The goal will be to play in the upcoming Test series against West
Indies and obviously the World Cup qualifiers early next year."
Taylor also praised the strides made by the country's cricket board
(ZC) to improve the national team on the field and also take care of
important matters off the field.
Under coach Heath Streak, captain Graeme Cremer and chief selector
Tatenda Taibu, the African side enjoyed a successful tour to Sri Lanka
earlier this year, winning the ODI series and falling just short in the
one-off Test.
Taylor continued: "I believe the team already has some experienced
players, there are guys who are coming up to 200 ODIs and the other guys
with less experience are really starting to gel.
"We have not been consistent enough as a whole in the past but I
think we are starting to find the right balance due to the fact that the
team is now starting to play more matches, so there's some momentum on
their side."