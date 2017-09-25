Taskin: Tigers adjusting well ahead of Proteas Test

Cape Town - Bangladesh seam bowler Taskin Ahmed is confident they will
be ready for the first Test against South Africa, starting in Potchefstroom on
Thursday, despite struggling in a warm-up match over the weekend.
The Tigers played a South Africa Invitational XI made up of
young players in a three-day tour match and failed to bowl them out, the home
team scoring 313/8 in their only innings at the crease.
Taskin, who returned figures of 1-70 from 14 overs, said the
surface for the tour game was slow and flat and the tourists are not expecting
the same conditions for the first Test.
The right-arm pacer, who is expected to led the bowling
attack against the Proteas, also said the Bangladesh players are struggling to
adapt to the altitude on the Highveld.
Taskin said on Sunday: "The pitch [in Benoni] was flat
and slow; it almost seemed like home.
"I doubt we will get a wicket like that in the first
Test. Altitude is little bit high [in South Africa].
"We had a little bit of trouble with that during the
practice match. But we are adjusting to it well. Hopefully we will adjust fully
before the first Test."
The second Test of the two-match series will be played in
Bloemfontein from 6 October.