Tahir gets IPL SOS call

Cape Town - The Proteas talismanic leg-spinner Imran Tahir will be joining in on the 2017 Indian Premier League party after being signed by the Rising Pune Supergiants.

Tahir has been signed as a replacement for crocked Australia allrounder Mitchell Marsh who had to leave the tour of India after a pre-existing shoulder injury worsened.

The leg-spinner went unsold at the IPL auction despite his status as the number one ranked bowler in both limited overs formats and setting his base price at 50 lakh INR (roughly R954,000).

He joins his T20 international skipper at the Pune franchise that will be skippered by Baggy Green captain Steve Smith and also sports the most expensive player in IPL history in the shape of England allrounder Ben Stokes.

The Supergiants squad now boasts plenty of world class leg-spinners with Tahir joining spiffy headband aficionado Adam Zampa as an overseas pro while India leggie Minoj Tiwary is also in the group.

Tahir played 20 matches for the Delhi Daredevils during his time with the franchise picking up 29 wickets.