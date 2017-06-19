NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

T20 Global League to stop player drain?

2017-06-19 18:18
Faf du Plessis (Gallo)
Related Links

Lloyd Burnard - London

London - When Kyle Abbott and Rilee Rossouw dropped a huge bombshell on the Proteas at the beginning of the year to announce that they had both signed Kolpak deals, Cricket South Africa (CSA) CEO Haroon Lorgat spoke about the need for urgent plans to keep the best players in the country. 

One of those plans, he said, would be South Africa's new-look, international T20 tournament. 

On Monday, that tournament took a significant step when the eight host cities as well as the eight franchise owners were unveiled at a launch in London. 

With six of the eight owners international, CSA will be hoping they have hit the jackpot in their attempt to attract as much foreign investment to the tournament as possible. 

And while the franchise owners might not have the Proteas' best interests at heart, Test captain Faf du Plessis believes that the tournament provides a significant step in the right direction when it comes to offering local players a sustainable and rewarding career on home soil. 

"It was quite important that South Africa looked for different ways to try and keep players in the country," Du Plessis said on Monday.

"I think this is a huge step. Players don't have to look outside anymore. Obviously from an opportunity point of view and also from a financial point of view, a player doesn't need to go overseas."

Du Plessis has been unveiled as the marquee Protea player in the Stellenbosch side - one of the two South African-owned franchises. 

The foreign influence on this tournament is undeniable, but only three players in each side can be foreign-based.

That will open the door for South Africa's provincial players and Du Plessis is hopeful that it will put them firmly in the cricketing spotlight. 

"The foreign opportunities and the investment they bring into the country will bring a much bigger audience," he said.

"There will be a huge following from Pakistan, India and South Africa. What it creates is more emphasis on cricket in South Africa and especially the domestic players.

"I feel they have been possibly under-looked at times. You always get your international players getting opportunities everywhere in the world, but this will be a great opportunity to put their names out there and get into the IPL."

The next significant date is August 19, when the international marquee players will all be allocated a franchise. 

*Sport24 journalist Lloyd Burnard is attending the launch as a guest of CSA...

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Cape Town welcomes Knight Riders franchise to Newlands

44 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mallett lauds 'outstanding' Boks 5 talking points: Boks v France, 2nd Test Bok coach to report to Erasmus? Bakkies: Franco Mostert is SA's No 1 lock Despite victory, Boks slip in rankings
Boks await 'huge onslaught' from France EXCLUSIVE: How the Guptas captured the Proteas Serge Betsen chats to Sport24 Boks to win by 9 in Durban - bookies Philander: Proteas’ VERY nervous wait

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane: Give Coetzee credit for Boks who rocked!
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

British & Irish Lions in NZ

The pride of England, Scotland, Wales and Ireland have combined once again to form the British & Irish Lions. Their mission? Victory over the world champion All Blacks in their own back yard. How will their three-test series pan out? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who should open the batting alongside Dean Elgar in SA's four-Test series against England in July?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 