Cricket

Stokes hit with England suspension

2017-09-28 16:47
Ben Stokes (AP)
London - Ben Stokes will not be considered for England international matches "until further notice", the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced on Thursday.

WATCH: Stokes throws punches in street brawl

The ECB's move came hours after video footage was released by the Sun newspaper which appeared to show Stokes fighting outside a Bristol nightclub.

The Test vice-captain was included in England's Ashes squad announced on Wednesday, despite injuring his hand in the incident that led to his arrest in Bristol on suspicion of causing actual bodily harm.

The 26-year-old was released without charge on Monday, but remains under investigation.

Read more on:    ben stokes  |  cricket
