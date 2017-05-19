Steyn blasts Proteas women to extensive win

Cape Town - Andrie Steyn led the Proteas women to a whopping 120-run victory in their round seven, Cricket South Africa (CSA) Women's Quadrangular series clash against Ireland in Potchefstroom on Friday.
Steyn, 20, scored a 117 runs off 123 balls and shared a 209-run opening stand with Suné Luus.
Their partnership
was
disturbed by Laura Boylan (2/37), who removed the latter for 83 (102
balls, 6x4s, 1x6) in the 36th over.
The bowler struck again two overs later, trapping Steyn in front and ending a remarkable knock that included 16 fours.
The
rest of the top order could not manage a repeat of Steyn and Luus' performance.
Mignon du Preez and Nadine de Klerk fell on 16 and two
respectively, before Trisha
Chetty (33) and interim captain, Chloe Tryon (28) breathed new life to
the innings.
They struck 36 runs in just 2.3 overs, moving South Africa
over the 300 mark.
Rachel
Delaney was the pick of the bowlers with 3/70 and was backed up by
Boylan and Aoife Beggs (2/56), but the home side still managed to post a
hefty 323/8 by innings' end.
Ireland's
reply was stifled by solid bowling from South Africa, led by Ayabonga
Khaka who was outstanding with her 3/15 in five overs.
Irish skipper, Mary
Waldron, top scored
with 41 from 52 deliveries, while Gaby Lewis, Boylan and Shauna Kavanagh
could only manage 26, 25* and 24 runs respectively.
Only the 19 runs in
extras conceded came higher than that, giving the hosts food for
thought as their focus shifts to the final on Sunday
against India.
Tryon
believes that this latest win is just the confidence boost that the
team needs going into their last match against their old enemy.
"Today
was a good day at the office. I was very impressed with the batting," she said.
"When an innings is set up as well as Andrie and Suné did,
it’s difficult to
not want to join in on the run-scoring fun and do your best to
contribute in the same way. I was very happy with the intent shown by
the batters, it's good to post totals like this because it can only
provide the momentum we need for when we play against India
on Sunday.
"From
a bowling point of view, watching the way Aya (bonga Khaka) bowled today
made me really excited for the final. She and the rest of the attack
showed good discipline
and stuck to our game plans well.
"If we can play like this and take care
of one or two other small things before Sunday, I'm confident we will
be a force to be reckoned with."
The final will take place at Senwes Park Stadium.