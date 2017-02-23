India on top as Starc lifts Aussies in Pune

Pune - Mitchell Starc smashed an unbeaten 57 to lift Australia to 256 for nine at stumps on the opening day of the first Test against India in Pune on Thursday.



Starc put on 51 runs in a 10th wicket partnership with Josh Hazlewood, who made just one, to thwart the Indian bowling attack, which had reduced the visitors to 205/9.



Matt Renshaw, who overcame a stomach bug which forced him to retire hurt mid innings, remained the top-scorer with his gritty 68 while India's Umesh Yadav claimed four wickets.