NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Sri Lanka's cricket selection committee resigns

2017-08-30 08:55
Sanath Jayasuriya (Getty Images)
Related Links

Colombo - Sri Lanka's national cricket selection committee is resigning amid heavy public criticism of its performance after a series of defeats in the current matches against India. 

The committee headed by former captain Sanath Jayasuriya and former players Romesh Kaluwitharana, Ranjith Madurasinghe and Eric Upashantha said on Wednesday that it would step down effective from the end of the India series. 

There are two more one-day international matches and a Twenty20 match to be played. Sri Lanka has lost all three test matches by big margins and has already lost the five-match one-day international series 3-0. 

The committee, in a statement issued through Sri Lanka Cricket, said that it is resigning "in the best interest of the game, which is being damaged and hindered by undue criticism and false allegations."

Read more on:    sri lanka  |  sanath jayasuriya  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Australia call up O'Keefe for 2nd Test

51 minutes ago

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mayweather shows off his 9-figure pay cheque Pollard, Cronje, Leyds back in Bok squad Jake White: Allister deserves credit! Comitis slams Cape Town Stadium management Coetzee: Wallabies a 'different beast'
5 talking points: Argentina v Boks FULL SQUADS: T20 Global League The overnight millionaires of the T20 GL draft Lambie wants to end Bok contract - report Will New York finally see Federer v Nadal?

Latest Multimedia

Boks send message to the world
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Which team will you be supporting in the inaugrual T20 Global League?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 