Sri Lanka's cricket selection committee resigns

Colombo - Sri Lanka's national cricket selection committee
is resigning amid heavy public criticism of its performance after a series of
defeats in the current matches against India.
The committee headed by former captain Sanath Jayasuriya and
former players Romesh Kaluwitharana, Ranjith Madurasinghe and Eric Upashantha
said on Wednesday that it would step down effective from the end of the India
series.
There are two more one-day international matches and a
Twenty20 match to be played. Sri Lanka has lost all three test matches by big
margins and has already lost the five-match one-day international series 3-0.
The committee, in a statement issued through Sri Lanka
Cricket, said that it is resigning "in the best interest of the game,
which is being damaged and hindered by undue criticism and false
allegations."