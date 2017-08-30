Sri Lanka steps up security after crowd trouble

Colombo - Sri Lanka will deploy unprecedented security for
Thursday's fourth one-day international against India to prevent a repeat of
crowd trouble which broke out following a humiliating defeat for the home side,
police said.
Some 1 000 additional police will be deployed at the 35
000-seat capacity Premadasa Stadium in Colombo while CCTV cameras will be used
to monitor the crowds, police said in a statement.
"Any spectator who throws any bottles or projectiles at
the players will be immediately arrested," they said.
Large number of fans lobbed bottles and other missiles and
disrupted play for 32 minutes as Sri Lanka headed for their one-day
international series defeat to India last Sunday.
Soon after play resumed at Pallekele with police evicting the
rowdy supporters, India went onto to record a six-wicket win.
Sri Lanka's chief cricket selectors, who resigned en masse
on Tuesday, said they were heartbroken when crowds turned against the team.
"The heartbreaking incidents of unruly behaviour we witnessed
at Pallekele last Sunday were the last straw for us," they said in a
statement Wednesday explaining their decision to quit.
On August 24 Sri Lankan players had to remain inside the
dressing room until police cleared hostile crowds after the team lost the
second ODI by three wickets.
The ODI series loss came hard on the heels of India's
three-Test series whitewash of Sri Lanka on home soil.
Selectors have borne a fair share of recent criticism, with
Sri Lanka's World Cup-winning skipper Arjuna Ranatunga accusing them of lacking
"backbone".
The latest losses only compounded the misery for the
national side, which suffered a humiliating ODI home series defeat against
bottom-ranked Zimbabwe and bowed out early from the Champions Trophy in
England.
They have also been beset by injury, with batsman Dinesh
Chandimal ruled out of the remaining ODIs with a thumb injury and Chamara
Kapugedara also likely to miss the matches.
Fast bowler Lasith Malinga is expected to lead Sri Lanka in
the next game.
Sri Lanka will play the remaining two ODI matches against
India this Thursday and Sunday, and a one-off Twenty20 match against the
visitors on September 6.