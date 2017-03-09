NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Sri Lanka rattle Bangladesh

2017-03-09 09:46
Mushfiqur Rahim (Getty)
Related Links

Galle - Sri Lankan bowlers rattled Bangladesh by taking four wickets before lunch to reduce the visitors to 213 for six on day three of the opening Test in Galle on Thursday.

Skipper Mushfiqur Rahim was on 22 and Mehedi Hasan on 11, still trailing Sri Lanka by 281 runs.

Fast bowler Suranga Lakmal took the key wicket of opening batsman Soumya Sarkar for 71 after Bangladesh resumed the day on 133 for two. The visitors still need another 82 runs to avoid the follow-on.

Bangladesh, who are responding to Sri Lanka's 494, lost their first wicket when overnight batsman Sarkar top-edged Lakmal's rising delivery to Lahiru Kumara at fine leg.

Soumya added just five runs to his overnight 66, his 137-ball knock containing eight fours and a six.

Shakib Al Hasan contributed 23 rapid runs off 19 balls before flicking a sliding delivery from Sandakan down the leg side where wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella completed the catch.

Mahmudullah (8) and wicketkeeper-batsman Liton Das (5) also threw their wickets away with loose shots.

Read more on:    sri lanka  |  mushfiqur rahim  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

SA women to face Pakistan in opening World Cup clash

2017-03-09 07:52

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Son of WP legend set for Stormers start Elgar: One of my toughest days in the middle On this day: 25 years ago... Super Rugby: Weekend teams No winner in SARU's half-cocked overseas policy
WATCH: The most passionate Varsity Cup interview ever! Super Rugby season over for Cheetahs lock Jordaan withdraws from FIFA race Dolphins welcome back Proteas duo Lions without Bok stars for Jaguares

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Emotional celebrations at Camp Nou after Barcelona's historic victory
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has ruled himself out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand and England and Bangladesh. Should he just retire?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 