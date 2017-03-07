Sri Lanka opt to bat in Galle

Galle - Sri Lanka captain Rangana Herath won the toss and elected to bat in the opening match of a two-Test series against Bangladesh in Galle on Tuesday.



The hosts decided to pick three spinners, meaning the all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva misses out after playing in the last Test of Sri Lanka's recent tour of South Africa.



Bangladesh omitted left-arm spinner Taijul Islam from their starting XI after selectors opted for a three-man pace attack, including the injury-plagued Mustafizur Rahman who is playing his first Test since August 2015.

Liton Das will keep wicket for the tourists after captain Mushfiqur Rahim handed over the gloves in order to concentrate on his batting.



The second Test, which will be Bangladesh's 100th, will be held in Colombo from March 15-19.

Teams



Sri Lanka: Rangana Herath (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara.

Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Liton Das, Mehedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Subashis Roy, Mustafizur Rahman

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Marais Erasmus (RSA)



TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi (IND)



Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)

