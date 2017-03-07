NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Sri Lanka opt to bat in Galle

2017-03-07 06:37
Dinesh Chandimal (Gallo)
Related Links

Galle - Sri Lanka captain Rangana Herath won the toss and elected to bat in the opening match of a two-Test series against Bangladesh in Galle on Tuesday.

The hosts decided to pick three spinners, meaning the all-rounder Dhananjaya de Silva misses out after playing in the last Test of Sri Lanka's recent tour of South Africa.

Bangladesh omitted left-arm spinner Taijul Islam from their starting XI after selectors opted for a three-man pace attack, including the injury-plagued Mustafizur Rahman who is playing his first Test since August 2015.

Liton Das will keep wicket for the tourists after captain Mushfiqur Rahim handed over the gloves in order to concentrate on his batting.

The second Test, which will be Bangladesh's 100th, will be held in Colombo from March 15-19.

Teams

Sri Lanka: Rangana Herath (captain), Dimuth Karunaratne, Upul Tharanga, Kusal Mendis, Dinesh Chandimal, Asela Gunaratne, Niroshan Dickwella, Dilruwan Perera, Lakshan Sandakan, Suranga Lakmal, Lahiru Kumara.

Bangladesh: Mushfiqur Rahim (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mominul Haque, Shakib Al Hasan, Mahmudullah Riyad, Liton Das, Mehedi Hasan, Taskin Ahmed, Subashis Roy, Mustafizur Rahman

Umpires: Aleem Dar (PAK) and Marais Erasmus (RSA)

TV umpire: Sundaram Ravi (IND)

Match referee: Andy Pycroft (ZIM)


NEXT ON SPORT24X

Elgar: Philander a massive asset to Proteas

2017-03-06 21:52

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Something’s stirring in SA rugby 5 talking points: Super Rugby Week 2 Blitzboks down Fiji for Las Vegas Sevens crown Mallett: Too much focus on Pollard Heyneke’s company shows interest in buying SWD
Blitzboks face tricky pool in Canada Specman cracks nod for Vegas Dream Team Mallett: Too much focus on Pollard WRAP: English Premiership WRAP: PSL

Latest Multimedia

SA charity makes waves at the Laureus Sports Awards
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

SuperBru Super Rugby challenge

Enter and challenge Sport24's staff!

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Proteas batsman AB de Villiers has ruled himself out of the upcoming Test series against New Zealand and England and Bangladesh. Should he just retire?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 