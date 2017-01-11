NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Sri Lanka name T20 squad for SA series

2017-01-11 13:07
Angelo Mathews (Gallo Images)
Colombo - Sri Lanka have named uncapped all-rounder Thikshila de Silva in their 15-man squad for the three Twenty20 internationals against South Africa later this month.

The squad named on Wednesday also included left-arm wrist spinner Lakshan Sandakan who has impressed in Test cricket, but has still not played a T20 international.

Danushka Gunathilaka, Seekkuge Prasanna, Niroshan Dickwella, Asela Gunarathna, Sachith Pathirana, Lakshan Sadakan, and Nuwan Kulasekara will depart for South Africa on Thursday to join captain Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal, Suranga Lakmal, Kusal Mendis and Dhananjaya de Silva who are part of the Test squad currently in South Africa, and have been retained for the T20 series starting on January 20 at Centurion.

The second T20 will take place at the Wanderers (January 22) and the series will conclude at Newlands on January 25.

Sri Lanka T20 squad:

Angelo Mathews (captain), Dinesh Chandimal, Danushka Gunathilaka, Seekkuge Prasanna, Niroshan Dickwella, Suranga Lakmal, Nuwan Pradeep, Isuru Udana, Kusal Mendis, Dhananjaya Silva, Asela Gunarathna, Sachith Pathirana, Lakshan Sadakan, Thikshila de Silva and Nuwan Kulasekara

Read more on:    sri lanka  |  proteas  |  angelo mathews  |  cricket
WATCH: Sonny Bill posts special message to Amla

2017-01-11 11:40

JP Duminy pays tribute to Hashim Amla ahead of 100th Test
 
 
