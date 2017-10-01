NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Sohail foils Herath to give Pakistan lead

2017-10-01 15:31
Rangana Herath (Reuters)
Related Links

Abu Dhabi - Sri Lankan spinner Rangana Herath returned with five wickets but a half century from Haris Sohail on his debut saw Pakistan take a three-run lead on the fourth day in the first Test in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The wily left-armer finished with 5-93 in a marathon 40 overs but left-hander Sohail fought through his 76 run knock to take Pakistan to 422 all out in reply to Sri Lanka's first innings total of 419.

The slow turn on a flat wicket means the Test heads for a draw unless Sri Lanka flop in the second innings.

Sohail added an invaluable 50 for the ninth wicket with tail-ender Hasan Ali to lift Pakistan from 340-8 and deprived Sri Lanka of a healthy lead.

Sohail hit seven fours and two sixes before holing out to paceman Nuwan Pradeep who finished with 2-77.

Herath gave his team the much-needed wicket of a resolute Ali, luring him into an uppish drive which was brilliantly caught at short mid-wicket by a diving Kusal Mendis.

Azhar's defiant knock lasted more than five hours and included four boundaries, but with his dismissal Pakistan's hopes of building a lead faded.

Hasan whirlwind 25-ball 29 had three sixes and two boundaries.

Paceman Suranga Lakmal then came into his own, bowling Pakistan skipper Sarfraz Ahmed off an inside edge for 18 before trapping Mohammad Amir leg before for four.

Lakmal finished with 2-42.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

How 3D printing is helping 1000 breast cancer survivors

13 minutes ago
Partner content

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
As it happened: Springboks 27-27 Wallabies 'Stupid' Wales hooker pats lion, gets bitten in SA Boks stutter to Wallabies draw in Bloem Bok ratings: Well, the wings were better! Cheika: Folau pulled Leyds' collar, not his hair!
SA-born cricketer guilty of ‘fake fielding’ WRAP: Currie Cup - Week 12 WRAP: PRO14 - Round 5 WRAP: PSL WRAP: English Premiership

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane on the Boks v Wallabies battle in Bloem
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

The Proteas have announced plans to play a four-day Test against Zimbabwe starting on Boxing Day. What do you make of this?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 