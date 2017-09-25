Smith worries as Oz let opponents off the hook

Indore - Australia captain Steve Smith is worried about his
team's failure to convert potentially winning positions into victories after
losing the one-day international series against India.
The visitors went down to the Virat Kohli-led side by five
wickets in Indore on Sunday after opener Aaron Finch had blasted 124 to give
Australia the edge.
"We're quite often getting ourselves into good
positions and we're not taking advantage of those, and today was no
different," Smith said after the defeat that left his side trailing 3-0 in
the five-match series.
"We continually address it and it's just hard to put
the finger on exactly what it is we're doing or not doing to get the results
we're after," he added.
Despite Finch's knock, Australia ended on 293-6, too small a
score to defend at the batting-friendly Holkar Stadium.
This was not the first time the visitors had let India off
the hook in the series. In the opening match India were at one stage 87-5 but
posted a match-winning 281-7.
"It's been a bit of a trend for this format and the
Test format as well," said a worried Smith.
Australia have won just three out of 17 matches across all
three formats since a one-day series victory at home against Pakistan in
January.
The current defeat was Australia's 11th loss in their past
13 ODIs away from home - a worrying trend for the team that is two months away
from a home Ashes series against England.
"It's a different format (the Ashes) but I'd certainly
like to start winning some games of cricket in every format, to be
honest," said Smith.
"We've got to start winning games of cricket. We've
lost 11 of our past 13 games we've played away with two no results, so that's
pretty ordinary. And not good enough from an Australian cricket team.
"So we need to start turning those results around and
winning some games of cricket," he said.
Former Australia fast bowler Michael Kasprowicz defended the
team's miserable run in India, saying it takes time adapting to sub-continent
conditions.
The visitors, who drew a tough Test series in Bangladesh 1-1
before the latest one-day games, were undone by India's wrist spinners - with
their batting faltering at crucial moments.
"In these conditions you expect the Indian players to
be the best... it's a case of adapting your skills to suit the conditions here
and it takes time," Kasprowicz said in New Delhi.
"It's difficult, because the conditions are so
different from what we get in Australia, so that's part of the adjustment.
"Obviously that's something that you have got to do
better and obviously with the Australian coaching team and with the staff
around they will be doing that," Kasprowicz, a Cricket Australia member,
added.