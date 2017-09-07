NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Smith concerned about Baggy Green batting

2017-09-07 21:19
Steve Smith (Getty Images)
Cape Town - Australia skipper Steve Smith has said that his team need to find a cure for their tendency to collapse ahead of the Ashes.

The Baggy Green may have won the second Test against Bangladesh in Chittagong but have lost wickets in clusters all series and were even exposed at home last season by South Africa.

Australia have slipped to fifth on the Test rankings after sharing the series 1-1 with Bangladesh. 

Smith told a press conference after the match: "Those batting collapses, they've become quite a regular occurrence for us.

"It's something we need to rectify. We get ourselves into good positions and then can't go on with it. That's something we have to fix." 

Australia found themselves in a position to put the game to bed when they were 250 for 2 in this Test but would eventually slump to 377 all out, despite the win this is an area of concern.

Considering how they have struggled in Asia Smith was reasonably happy with the shared series.

He said: "I thought we played some good cricket at times in this test match, in the first innings to restrict them to what we did.

"I'm proud of the way the boys got over the line in the end to get the 1-1 draw." 

Nathan Lyon earned the man of the match award for his 13 wickets and would also share the man of the series award with Warner who hit two centuries.

Lyon said after the match:  "We know we haven't had the most success in the subcontinent, so it was important for us, as a young group, to come out and stand up in these conditions.

"Bangladesh are a classy side, so to come up against them was a challenge for us."

