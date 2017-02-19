NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

SL win toss, bowl in Australia T20

2017-02-19 11:09
Aaron Finch (AFP Photo)
Geelong - Sri Lanka won the toss and chose to bowl in the second Twenty20 international against Australia at Geelong in Victoria on Sunday.

Australia, with their leading stars in India for this week's Test series, gave a T20 International debut to 20-year-old fast bowler Jhye Richardson, coming in for Billy Stanlake.

Batsman Ben Dunk was also promoted to the team for leg-spinner Adam Zampa.

Sri Lanka made one change, with Kusal Mendis reinforcing the batting at the expense of spinner Lakshan Sandakan.

Teams

Australia: Aaron Finch (capt), Michael Klinger, Ben Dunk, Travis Head, Moises Henriques, Ashton Turner, Tim Paine, James Faulkner, Pat Cummins, Andrew Tye, Jhye Richardson.

Sri Lanka: Niroshan Dickwella, Upul Tharanga (capt), Dilshan Munaweera, Asela Gunaratne, Milinda Siriwardana, Chamara Kapugedera, Kusal Mendis, Seekkugge Prasanna, Nuwan Kulasekara, Lasith Malinga, Vikum Sanjaya.

Umpires: Simon Fry (AUS), Sam Nogajski (AUS)

Third umpire: Paul Wilson (AUS)

Match referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Read more on:    sri lanka  |  australia  |  cricket
