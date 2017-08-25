NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

SL recall Chandimal, Thirimanne after Tharanga ban

2017-08-25 10:50
Dinesh Chandimal (AFP)
Related Links

Colombo - Sri Lanka have called up Dinesh Chandimal and Lahiru Thirimanne into their ODI squad for the final three matches against India after captain Upul Tharanga was banned for the next two games by the ICC for a slow over rate offence. 

The hosts were found to be three overs short in the second ODI in Kandy on Thursday as India won the game by three wickets to go two-nil up in the five-match series. 

Match Referee Andy Pycroft imposed the ban on Tharanga, who also suffered a similar fate in the Champions Trophy tournament in June while he was a stand-in skipper for Angelo Mathews. 

Chandimal, who is Sri Lanka's Test captain, was a surprising omission from the original squad and is expected to take Tharanga's place at number four in  the batting order. 

The 28-year-old Thirimanne has played in 107 ODIs and will provide experience to the batting group, although his last international appearance in the 50-over format came in January 2016. 

The Sri Lanka selectors have not as yet said who will skipper the side in Tharanga's absence. 

The third ODI, which Sri Lanka must win to stay in the series, against India takes place in Kandy on Sunday.

NEXT ON SPORT24X

Kohli has no regrets about changing the batting order

2017-08-25 09:24

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Hougaard starts at No 9 for Boks Discipline issue rules April out for Sharks Welcome back, AB: Er, fancy opening? 5 Proteas to play in ICC World XI Leyds at fullback for WP, Du Preez on bench
Hougaard starts at No 9 for Boks 5 Proteas to play in ICC World XI Mayweather v McGregor social media twar Welcome back, AB: Er, fancy opening? Michael Schumacher's son to drive at Spa

Latest Multimedia

Boks send message to the world
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

PSL action hots up!

The 2017/18 PSL season is under way. Can Bidvest Wits defend their title? Will Soweto giants Kaizer Chiefs or Orlando Pirates emerge victorious? Or will the bookies' favourites, Mamelodi Sundowns, taste success for a record eighth time? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who should open the batting alongside Dean Elgar in SA's four-Test series against England in July?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 