SL hire AD as bowling coach

Colombo - Sri Lanka Cricket Sunday announced they had hired former South African paceman Allan Donald as temporary bowling coach ahead of the Champions Trophy in England.

The 50-year-old will join as "consultant fast bowling coach" for two months in the run-up to the tournament starting on June 1, the Sri Lankan board said.

"Donald will join the team in their residential training at the Pallekele International Stadium where they will be undergoing a high-intensity training and conditioning programme from May 9-16," it said.

The South African, who is due to take up a coaching assignment with English county Kent next year, is due in Colombo on Monday.

Kent said Donald would join them in 2018 because of delays in obtaining a work permit.

Last week Sri Lanka named a 15-member squad led by Angelo Mathews for the Champions Trophy.

Sri Lanka Cricket said it hoped Donald would also train Sri Lankan pace bowling coaches Chaminda Vaas, Champaka Ramanayake, Ravindra Pushpakumara and Nuwan Zoysa.

Donald was one of Test cricket's top fast bowlers between 1992 and 2002, taking 330 wickets in 72 Tests at an average of 22.25.