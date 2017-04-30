NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

SL hire AD as bowling coach

2017-04-30 15:51
Allan Donald (Gallo Images)
Related Links

Colombo - Sri Lanka Cricket Sunday announced they had hired former South African paceman Allan Donald as temporary bowling coach ahead of the Champions Trophy in England.

The 50-year-old will join as "consultant fast bowling coach" for two months in the run-up to the tournament starting on June 1, the Sri Lankan board said.

"Donald will join the team in their residential training at the Pallekele International Stadium where they will be undergoing a high-intensity training and conditioning programme from May 9-16," it said.

The South African, who is due to take up a coaching assignment with English county Kent next year, is due in Colombo on Monday.

Kent said Donald would join them in 2018 because of delays in obtaining a work permit.

Last week Sri Lanka named a 15-member squad led by Angelo Mathews for the Champions Trophy.

Sri Lanka Cricket said it hoped Donald would also train Sri Lankan pace bowling coaches Chaminda Vaas, Champaka Ramanayake, Ravindra Pushpakumara and Nuwan Zoysa.

Donald was one of Test cricket's top fast bowlers between 1992 and 2002, taking 330 wickets in 72 Tests at an average of 22.25.

Read more on:    sri lanka  |  allan donald  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

The bittersweet beauty of our emptying dams

12 minutes ago
Partner content

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Mallett fumes over disallowed Cheetahs try As it happened: Cheetahs 21-48 Crusaders Sharks bag vital win in Argentina Lions bag bonus-point win in Perth Kings put woeful Rebels to the sword
Sunderland relegated from Premier League Louw lashes ‘non-existent’ Stormers defence Anderson shows glimpses of best form Ilie Nastase says sorry All Blacks sweat after Read breaks thumb v Cheetahs

Latest Multimedia

Mark Keohane lauds the Kings and picks the Sharks to lose
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

English Premiership flutter

Take Sport24's "expert" tips at your peril...

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership in full swing, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Kaizer Chiefs, Orlando Pirates or Bidvest Wits mount a serious challenge? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who should open the batting alongside Dean Elgar in SA's four-Test series against England in July?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 