Cricket

Shakib, Mushfiqur set the tone

2017-03-17 09:14
Shakib Al Hasan (AFP)
Colombo - Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim fired fifties as Bangladesh closed in on Sri Lanka's first innings total on day three of the second Test in Colombo on Friday.

The visitors started the day on 214-5 and reached 316 for six at lunch, just 22 runs short of Sri Lanka's score of 338 at the P. Sara Oval.

Shakib remained unbeaten on 54 at the break, alongside debutant Mosaddek Hossain who was 15 not out, as Bangladesh bids to mark its 100th Test match in style.

Bangladesh captain Mushfiqur posted 52 runs as he shared a 92-run sixth wicket partnership with Shakib to help revive the tourists' innings after a shaky end to their run chase on day two.

Bangladesh lost three wickets in the space of seven balls in the final half-an-hour on Thursday but Mushfiqur was his usual composed self on Friday morning as he brought his 17th Test half-century with a glorious off-drive off Dilruwan Perera through the extra cover.

Mushfiqur survived a close shout for lbw after completing his fifty before Lakmal broke through his defense with an in-swinger that kept low.

Shakib, who rushed to 18 off eight balls on Thursday afternoon completed his fifty off 69 balls with a single off Lakmal after surviving a run out chance while on 40 runs.


