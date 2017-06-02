NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

Sehwag, Moody apply for India job

2017-06-02 09:00
Virender Sehwag (AP)
Related Links

Cape Town - Former India opening batsman Virender Sehwag has put his name forward to be the new head coach of the national side, according to reports.

The India coaching position has been advertised after it was announced that Anil Kumble will not be renewing his one-year deal that expires at the end of this month.

According to reports in PTI, six candidates have applied for the position and that includes Sehwag, who had a 14 year international career but who's only coaching experience was in this season's IPL with Kings XI Punjab.

The other candidates are former Sri Lanka coach Tom Moody, former Pakistan mentor Richard Pybus while former India 'A' coach Lalchand Rajput has also applied.

The final applicant is former national side medium-pacer Dodda Ganesh with the BCCI's cricket advisory committee compromising for players Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman tasked to select their man.

Read more on:    india  |  virender sehwag  |  cricket
NEXT ON SPORT24X

Mashrafe: We were 20 to 30 runs short

2017-06-02 07:51

Follow Sport24 on Twitter, Facebook, Mobile and on Instagram

What To Read Next

 

Read News24’s Comments Policy

Live Video Streaming
Show full schedule
Video Highlights
Show more videos
Sport Talk
Breaking News
Most ReadEditor's Choice
Benni McCarthy: I'm still alive! Unsung Lions hero can stake Bok claim Jantjies full of praise for Venter Super Rugby: Weekend teams Loftus expecting 40 000 for Boks v France
Loftus expecting 40 000 for Boks v France Dash-cam video of Tiger Woods' DUI arrest released Bafana drop to 65th in world rankings Unsung Lions hero can stake Bok claim Serena quashes baby's gender rumours

Latest Multimedia

WATCH: Scott Dixon's horror Indy 500 crash
 
 
Men
Women
Love 2 Meet
Facebook

Click to 'Like' Sport24 on Facebook

Sport24 on Twitter

Follow Sport24 news on Twitter

Featured

Who will be champions of SA?

With the Absa Premiership nearing its conclusion, who will be crowned champions when all is said and done? Will Mamelodi Sundowns defend their title? Or can Bidvest Wits hold them off? A bridge too far for new boys Cape Town City FC? Stay glued to Sport24 to find out!

Latest blogs
Vote

Who should open the batting alongside Dean Elgar in SA's four-Test series against England in July?

Twitter Follow Sport24 on Twitter

Facebook "Like" Sport24's Facebook page

WIN Enter and win with Sport24!

BlackBerry Stay in the loop on your BlackBerry

RSS Feeds Sport news delivered really simply.

 
There are new stories on the homepage. Click here to see them.
 