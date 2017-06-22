NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
Cricket

SA's Kapp tops rankings heading into World Cup

2017-06-22 13:45
Marizanne Kapp (Gallo Images)
Cape Town - South Africa's Marizanne Kapp heads into the Women's World Cup as the top ranked bowler in one-day cricket.

The tournament will be held across five venues in the United Kingdom, starting from June 24 to July 23.

Defending champions and six-time winners Australia's campaign will be led by captain Meg Lanning, who tops the batsman's list in the Women's ODI Player Rankings by a comfortable margin of 51 points over India captain Mithali Raj.

For three-time winners England, who won the World Cup both times they hosted it - in 1973 and 1993 - captain Heather Knight leads the batting line-up in 11th position.

New Zealand, the 2000 champions, boast Amy Satterthwaite who is ranked third and captain Suzie Bates, who has a huge reputation as she was the leading run-scorer in the ICC Women's World Cup 2013.

The Proteas women have the satisfaction of seeing Kapp at the top of the bowlers' list, with Shabnim Ismail in 10th position.

Lizelle Lee (10th), who partnered in a record 163-run opening stand with Dane van Niekerk in the ICC Women's World Twenty20 2014 match against Pakistan, will feature in her first World Cup and is the top-ranked batsman from her side with Mignon de Preez (13th) and Chloe Tryon (14th) not too far behind.

There are no separate ODI team rankings for women but the results of the ICC Women's World Cup will have a bearing on the Women's Team Rankings, which are a combination of ODI and Twenty20 International results.

Australia leads the table currently with 128 points. They could be overtaken by England (122 points) if the host wins all its matches and Australia also lose to New Zealand and the West Indies or fare worse.

New Zealand are placed third with 119 points while India (111) are not far behind.

South Africa are on 91 points, Pakistan on 76 and Sri Lanka on 67 points.

Top 10 women bowling rankings:

1. Marizanne Kapp (RSA) - 665

2. Stafanie Taylor (WI) - 636

3. Jhulan Goswami (IND) - 611

4. Katherine Brunt (ENG) - 606

5. Jess Jonassen (AUS) - 598

6. Ekta Bisht (IND) - 586

7. Anisa Mohammed (WI) - 577

8. Sana Mir (PAK) - 569

9. Ellyse Perry (AUS) - 558

10. Shibnam Ismail (RSA) - 543

Top 10 women batting rankings:

1. Meg Lanning (AUS) - 807

2. Mithali Raj (IND) - 756

3. Amy Satterthwaite (NZ) - 733

4. Suzie Bates (NZ) - 694

5. Stafanie Taylor (WI) - 687

6. Ellyse Perry (AUS) - 681

7. Alex Blackwell (AUS) - 623

8. Deandra Dottin (WI) - 583

9. Harmanpreet Kaur (IND) - 562

10. Lizelle Lee (RSA) - 560

Read more on:    proteas women  |  marizanne kapp  |  cricket
