Cricket

Sangakkara hits 100th ton in Surrey win

2017-06-14 08:52
Kumar Sangakkara (Getty)
London - Legendary Sri Lankan batsman Kumar Sangakkara scored the 100th century of his professional career in Surrey's One-Day Cup quarter-final win over Yorkshire at Headingley on Tuesday.

The 39-year-old, who will retire from first-class cricket at the end of the season, made 121 out of a total of 313/7. 

Yorkshire came up short in their run chase as they closed on 289/9 to lose by 24 runs. 

Sangakkara's 39th one-day hundred adds to his 61 in first-class matches, 38 of which came in Test matches for Sri Lanka. 

In Tuesday's other last-eight tie, 834 runs were plundered in an extraordinary match as Nottinghamshire edged out Somerset by 24 runs in Taunton.

Read more on:    surrey  |  kumar sangakkara  |  cricket
