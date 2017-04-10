SA venues in line to own T20 Global League team

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Monday the venues that will be in the running to become a host venue for bidders seeking to own one of the eight City-based franchise teams.

The inaugural edition of the League kicks off in November with December 16 set down to be the permanent date for the final every year.

These venues are: Boland Park, Buffalo Park, Diamond Oval, Kingsmead, Mangaung Oval, Newlands, Senwes Park, SuperSport Park, St. George's Park, Wanderers Stadium and Willowmoore Park.

"We are thrilled with the responses we are receiving from prospective team owners. No doubt this is a once in a lifetime opportunity for both bidder and city," commented CSA chief executive, Haroon Lorgat.

"Our new T20 Global Destination League is aiming to create city rivalry across the country as we look to attract new audiences, especially the youth and families.

"While the level of private investment we expect will be new to South African sport, we are also very interested in the level of expertise that owners will bring to all levels of the game in South Africa.

"The eventual location of these franchises will be up to the bidders and the cities who see the opportunities to generate brand value and economic activity through the league," concluded Lorgat.

In the event of more than one bidder seeking the same venue, an evaluation committee will assess the merits, including price, of the competing proposals.

The process of acquiring team ownership is presently underway with the closing date for bidder proposals being Friday, April 28 2017.

