SA venues in line to own T20 Global League team

Cape Town - Cricket South Africa (CSA) announced on Monday the venues that will be in
the running to become a host venue for bidders seeking to own one of the
eight City-based franchise teams.
The
inaugural edition of the League kicks off in November with December 16 set down
to be the permanent date for the final every year.
These venues are: Boland Park, Buffalo Park, Diamond Oval, Kingsmead, Mangaung
Oval, Newlands, Senwes Park, SuperSport Park, St. George's Park, Wanderers
Stadium and Willowmoore Park.
"We are thrilled with the responses we are
receiving from prospective team owners. No doubt this is a once in a lifetime
opportunity for both bidder and city," commented CSA chief executive, Haroon
Lorgat.
"Our new T20 Global Destination League is
aiming to create city rivalry across the country as we look to attract new
audiences, especially the youth and families.
"While the level of private investment we
expect will be new to South African sport, we are also very interested in the
level of expertise that owners will bring to all levels of the game in South
Africa.
"The eventual location of these franchises will
be up to the bidders and the cities who see the opportunities to generate brand
value and economic activity through the league," concluded Lorgat.
In the
event of more than one bidder seeking the same venue, an evaluation committee
will assess the merits, including price, of the competing proposals.
The process of acquiring team ownership is presently
underway with the closing date for bidder proposals being Friday, April 28 2017.