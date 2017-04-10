SA cricketers set to star in English county cricket

Cape Town - The County season has begun and this year it sees several South Africans in the mix in England.

The County Championship four-day competition kicked off on Friday and saw a number of former Proteas players go head-to-head.

Cape Cobra team-mates Richard Levi and Rory Kleinveldt saw Northamptonshire to an innings and 22-run victory against Jacques Rudolph's Glamorgan.

Former Proteas bowler Kyle Abbott took seven for 41 for Hampshire, as his side won by four-wickets against Yorkshire.

Some players have opted for the controversial Kolpak deal. This allows them to compete in domestic cricket in South Africa in the English winter. They must forfeit their international careers while under contract in England, however.

Here are the SA players playing in the county cricket for 2017:

Derbyshire

Kolpak: Hardus Viljoen



Non-overseas: Wayne Madsen, Daryn Smit



Overseas: Imran Tahir

Durham

Kolpak: Brydon Carse

Non-overseas: Keaton Jennings (SA-born now represents England)

Overseas: Stephen Cook

Essex

Kolpak: Simon Harmer



Non-overseas: Ryan ten Doeschate (SA-born now represents Netherlands)



Overseas: Neil Wagner (SA-born now represents New Zealand)

Glamorgan

Kolpak: Colin Ingram



Non-overseas: Chris Cooke, Marchant de Lange



Overseas: Jacques Rudolph



Gloucestershire

Non-overseas: Graeme van Buuren, Gareth Roderick



Hampshire

Kolpak: Rilee Rossouw, Kyle Abbott,

Kent

Non-overseas: Sean Dickson



Lancashire

Kolpak: Dane Vilas



Overseas: Ryan McLaren



Leicestershire

Non-overseas: Colin Ackermann, Cameron Delport, Dieter Klein



Middlesex

Non-overseas: Nick Compton (SA-born now represents England)



Northamptonshire

Kolpak: Richard Levi, Rory Kleinveldt

Nottinghamshire

None

Somerset

Kolpak: Johann Myburgh



Non-overseas: Roelof van der Merwe (SA-born now represents Netherlands), Tim Groenewald



Overseas: Dean Elgar



Surrey

Non-overseas: Kevin Pietersen (SA-born represented England), Mathew Pillans, Conor McKerr



Sussex

Kolpak: Stiaan van Zyl, David Wiese,



Overseas: Vernon Philander



Warwickshire

Kolpak: Grant Elliott (SA-born now represents New Zealand)

Non-overseas: Jonathan Trott (SA-born represented England)



Worcestershire

None

Yorkshire