SA cricketers set to star in English county cricket

Cape Town - The County season has begun and this year it sees several South Africans in the mix in England.
The County Championship four-day competition kicked off on Friday and saw a number of former Proteas players go head-to-head.
Cape Cobra team-mates Richard Levi and Rory Kleinveldt saw Northamptonshire to an innings and 22-run victory against Jacques Rudolph's Glamorgan.
Former Proteas bowler Kyle Abbott took seven for 41 for Hampshire, as his side won by four-wickets against Yorkshire.
Some players have opted for the controversial Kolpak deal. This allows them to compete in domestic cricket in South Africa in the English winter. They must forfeit their international careers while under contract in England, however.
Here are the SA players playing in the county cricket for 2017:
Derbyshire
Kolpak: Hardus Viljoen
Non-overseas: Wayne Madsen, Daryn Smit
Overseas: Imran Tahir
Durham
Kolpak: Brydon Carse
Non-overseas: Keaton Jennings (SA-born now represents England)
Overseas: Stephen Cook
Essex
Kolpak: Simon Harmer
Non-overseas: Ryan ten Doeschate (SA-born now represents Netherlands)
Overseas: Neil Wagner (SA-born now represents New Zealand)
Glamorgan
Kolpak: Colin Ingram
Non-overseas: Chris Cooke, Marchant de Lange
Overseas: Jacques Rudolph
Gloucestershire
Non-overseas: Graeme van Buuren, Gareth Roderick
Hampshire
Kolpak: Rilee Rossouw, Kyle Abbott,
Kent
Non-overseas: Sean Dickson
Lancashire
Kolpak: Dane Vilas
Overseas: Ryan McLaren
Leicestershire
Non-overseas: Colin Ackermann, Cameron Delport, Dieter Klein
Middlesex
Non-overseas: Nick Compton (SA-born now represents England)
Northamptonshire
Kolpak: Richard Levi, Rory Kleinveldt
Nottinghamshire
None
Somerset
Kolpak: Johann Myburgh
Non-overseas: Roelof van der Merwe (SA-born now represents Netherlands), Tim Groenewald
Overseas: Dean Elgar
Surrey
Non-overseas: Kevin Pietersen (SA-born represented England), Mathew Pillans, Conor McKerr
Sussex
Kolpak: Stiaan van Zyl, David Wiese,
Overseas: Vernon Philander
Warwickshire
Kolpak: Grant Elliott (SA-born now represents New Zealand)
Non-overseas: Jonathan Trott (SA-born represented England)
Worcestershire
None
YorkshireNone