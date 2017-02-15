NEWS24  |   OLX  |   PROPERTY24  |   CAREERS24  |   SPREE MAN  |  
 
 
SA-born Phillips stunned by Black Caps call-up

2017-02-15 11:25
Glen Phillips (NZ website)
Cape Town - South African-born Glenn Phillips was shocked by his call-up to join New Zealand for their T20I match against the Proteas.

Phillips, 20, replaces injured opening batsman Martin Guptill, who will miss the first three matches of South Africa's tour after suffering a hamstring injury.

Phillips was born in East London before moving to New Zealand with his family at the age of five.

He has played through every age-group level at Sacred Heart College and Auckland before making his debut for the Aces in 2015.

Phillips first came to the cricketing world's attention last year, when he smashed six sixes for Marylebone Cricket Club against the Duke of Norfolk XI at Arundel.

He is expected to open the batting for the Black Caps in their once-off T20I against the Proteas at Eden Park on Friday.

"I used to dream about it as a kid; I never thought it was really going to happen," Phillips told the Black Caps' official website.

"When I got the call, it didn't sink in for an half an hour or so... gee, I just can't describe it.

"My dad thought I was joking, he just couldn't believe it and because I phoned him, I wish I could’ve seen his reaction - probably some tears.

"If I manage to get a few runs this (debut) could be even better. I'm just going to go out there and do what I do best, just get to see and hit the ball and just have fun.

"It's a little bit intimidating, knowing I've watched all these guys growing up.

"Being able to meet them and actually train with them, talk to them and have a little banter with (Trent) Boult was a bit of fun, but it's as much of a welcome you can get as a newcomer."

New Zealand and South Africa have only played 14 T20 internationals, with the Proteas victorious in 10 of them.

The Proteas arrive in New Zealand as the world's top-ranked one-day team after winning their last 11 one-dayers, including 5-0 clean sweeps against Australia and Sri Lanka.

The T20I gets underway at Eden Park on Friday, February 17 (08:00 SA time).

South African limited overs squad:

Faf du Plessis (captain), AB de Villiers, Hashim Amla, Farhaan Behardien, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), JP Duminy, Imran Tahir, David Miller, Chris Morris, Wayne Parnell, Dane Paterson, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi.

New Zealand Twenty20 squad:

Kane Williamson (captain), Corey Anderson, Trent Boult, Tom Bruce, Lockie Ferguson, Colin de Grandhomme, Glenn Phillips, Colin Munro, James Neesham, Luke Ronchi, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ben Wheeler.

